Peter Velits signs for BMC

Image 1 of 3 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma QuickStep) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) looking focused ahead of the départ in picturesque Saint-Girons (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 3 Peter Velits (Slovakia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Velits has signed a contract to ride with BMC for next season. The Slovakian time trial champion and former winner of the Tour of Oman has been signed in order to beef up the American squad’s grand tour roster.

Velits, 28, was third in the 2010 Vuelta a España while riding for HTC but has struggled to improve on that result after two seasons with Omega Pharma QuickStep.

"Everyone knows that the BMC Racing Team is one of the best teams – not only with the riders, but also the staff and the equipment," he said in a press release.

"So I am really happy that I can join the team for next season. I just want to get better," he said. "I want to grow as a rider and, with this team, it's going to be possible because I can learn new methods of training and working with new equipment.

“I don't have any specific goal that I want to win this race or that race. I just want to really grow as a rider."

A solid climber as well as a time trialist, Velits played an important role in Omega Pharma Quick Step’s Tour de France this year, pacing teammate Michal Kwiatkowski through the mountains, as well as working for Mark Cavendish in the sprints.

BMC Racing Team President Jim Ochowicz said "Peter has a deep background in the sport at multiple levels. In particular, he will add power to the team as a skilled time trialist and climbing expert.”

BMC would not disclose the length of Velit’s contract or whether Peter’s twin brother. Martin, would also be joining him from Omega Pharma.