Sandy Casar retires

Sandy Casar (FDJ) has announced his retirement from professional cycling. After fifteen consecutive years with the Francaise des Jeux team, the 34-year-old Frenchman has decided it's time to call it a day.

"It's been a while since I personally thought about it," he told Le Parisien. "I really feel that my body says stop. I prefer to stop now rather than continue for another year in the same boat."

Ongoing injuries and allergy problems were the final straw for Casar who lamented not being able find the same sensations he enjoyed at the peak of his career.

"Since the beginning of the season I have had allergy problems, and even worse, a recurring back problem that prevents me from being at my best. I am always looking for old feelings, but I cannot find them," explained Casar.

Casar withdrew from this years Giro d'Italia after breaking his wrist and the following recovery period did not leave him enough time to reach a condition suitable for racing the Tour de France or the Vuelta a España.

Casar has had a decorated career, highlighted by three Tour de France stage wins and a string of consistent GC placings with sixth in the 2006 Giro and 11th in the 2009 Tour de France.