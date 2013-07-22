Lelangue leaves BMC for personal reasons

Image 1 of 5 John Lelangue is BMC's directeur sportif (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 John Lelangue will lead BMC again in 2013 (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 5 Cadel Evans (BMC) had a terrible time trial, and is feeling the effects of racing the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) took a disappointing second place on Alpe d'Huez (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 BMC's Jim Ochowicz and Cadel Evans before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC Racing Team has announced that directeur sportif John Lelangue is leaving the squad effective immediately.

In a press release, it was said that Lelangue was departing "for personal reasons."

The announcement comes the morning after a disappointing Tour de France for BMC where Cadel Evans was the team's designated leader. The 2011 Tour de France winner finished 39th overall off the back of his third at the Giro d'Italia which was a shock last-minute addition to his schedule. Entering Evans in the Giro was said to be at the team's insistence. Fifth overall and winner of the youth classification in 2012, Tejay van Garderen also failed to live up to expectations in terms of the general classification but did manage to finish second on stage 18 to Alpe d'Huez.

Lelangue has been with BMC for the past six-and-a-half years.

"We respect John Lelangue's decision," President and General Manager Jim Ochowicz. "He will be pursuing other opportunities and challenges. We thank him for his contributions to the development of our team, and wish him the best in the future."

