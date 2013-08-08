Beppu signs for new Trek WorldTour Team

Image 1 of 5 Fumi Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 5 The break of the day included Jacob Rathe (Garmin-Sharp), Juan Antonio Flecha (Vacansoleil-DCM), Fumiyuki Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge) and Sander Cordeel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: ASO/G. Demouveaux) Image 3 of 5 Leopard Trek's Andy and Frank Schleck. (Image credit: Rafael Gómez Alonso) Image 4 of 5 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Fumiyuki Beppu (Team RadioShack) got his second Japanese national title (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Former dual Japanese road and time trial national champion Fumiyuki Beppu will ride for Trek Bicycle's recently announced WorldTour team beginning in 2014.

Having raced at WorldTour level since 2005, Beppu brings many years of experience to the new squad. Beppu will be at home amongst his Trek compatriots, having raced for other Trek sponsored squads in Discovery Channel team (2005-2007) and Team Radioshack (2010-2011)

Trek are pleased to have secured the signature of one of the most experienced Asian cyclists in the pro peloton.

"Japan has one of the strongest cycling communities in the world and in Fumy we have one of the most celebrated Japanese riders in history," said Trek Sports Marketing Manager Simon Thompson. "Fumy is very well known to Trek and we are very pleased to welcome him back to the Trek family with our exciting new project."

Beppu leaves Orica-GreenEdge after two season and is excited for a change.

“I’m very pleased to be a part of the new Trek team," he said. "This new team has a lot of great and experienced riders so I’m very excited to work with them”

Beppu will join marquee riders Frank and Andy Schleck and Fabian Cancellara at the new Trek team next year.



