Cannondale and Lotto Belisol sign talented young riders

The Cannondale and Lotto Belisol teams continue to plan for the future, signing some of the most talented young riders in the peloton.

Cannondale announced the signing of Slovenia's Matej Mohoric and Italians Davide Villella, Davide Formolo and Alberto Bettiol. Lotto Belisol signed Norway's Vegerd Breen. All the riders have signed two-year contracts.

Mohoric is the current junior world champion and also won a silver medal in the junior world time trial championships in 2012. He will ride the Tour de l’Avenir before targeting the Under 23 world championships in Florence.

Villella won the mountainous Giro della Valle d'Aosta this year and has racked up 16 wins with Team Colpack. He finished second in the Italian Under 23 national championships.





Formolo finished second overall in the Giro della Valle d'Aosta and won the Pesche Nettarine race in both 2012 and 2013.

Mohoric, Bettiol and Formolo will make their professional debut in 2014 but Villella has been selected as a trainee by Cannondale and will make his professional debut at the USA Pro Challenge next week.

Breen with Lotto Belisol

Lotto Belisol has announced that it has signed Norwegian rider Vegerd Breen for two years. The 23-year-old, who currently rides for the Continental team Joker-Merida, is a former junior national and European time trial champion, although he says that is not his specialty. In 2012 he won the overall title in the U23 race La Cote Picarde and this year took the Ronde de l'Oise.

“I'm very happy and am looking forward to be part of such a good team and to learn a lot the next two years so that in the future I can set strong performances myself and be able to have nice wins at the pros.” Breen said.

“I do not yet know what to expect next year. I want to contribute to the team's success and work for the leaders. I'm suited for the classical races; I love cobbles and crosswinds. I'm not a real time trial specialist, but if I aim for a GC, I can definitely maintain a good position."

