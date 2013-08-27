Trek keeps classics combination together in 2014

Image 1 of 5 Stijn Devolder (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Hayden Roulston edges teammate George Bennett to win the 2013 New Zealand road national championships in Christchurch (Image credit: Bruce Wilson) Image 3 of 5 Gregory Rast (RadioShack - Leopard) wins stage 6 of the Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Yaroslav Popovych has a discussion with his directeur (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 5 Jesse Sergent (RadioShack Nissan) (Image credit: Tim Vanderjeugd/RadioShack-Nissan-Trek)

The Trek WorldTour team has announced that Stijn Devolder, veteran Yaroslav Popovych, Kiwi pair Jesse Sergent and Hayden Roulston, along with Gregory Rast will all ride for the team in 2014.

Trek is set to take over the licence currently held by RadioShack Leopard at the end of the season. The team has already announced the signings of Andy and Fränk Schleck, Fabian Cancellara, Jens Voigt, and Fumiyuki Beppu. Cyclingnews previously reported the agreements of Haimar Zubeldia who signed on for two years while fellow Spaniard Markel Irizar penned a deal for the next three years.

Team director Dirk Dirk Demol said it's about keeping a successful combination together.

"This group of riders has been essential to Fabian's success in 2012 and especially 2013," he explained. "Their dedication to him was beyond belief. Fabian's name is the one on the roll of honor of the great classic races that we all love, but these support riders were all ready to sacrifice themselves to the team's interest. They are warriors, true unsung heroes. I am delighted and proud that we are able to keep this group together. From here on we keep on working hard, toward many more successes."

Cancellara of course, had a phenomenal spring, winning E3 Harelbeke, The Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

Devolder, who experienced a resurgence this season, was keen to continue working with Demol.

"It was not a difficult decision to stay with the team. Luca [Guercilena, general manager] and Dirk have given me back the confidence I lost for a few years when I was going bad. We came to an agreement quickly and I'm really happy to stay aboard this team," Devolder said. "I had two goals laid out this winter: to be a sound rider again in the classic races and then to win the Belgian title. Now I've ticked off both boxes. My ambition for the next years is the same: being a key support rider for Fabian in the classics and then pick a couple of personal goals later on in the season."

