Pauline Ferrand-Prévot had a great spring, but La Vuelta Femenina is the real test of her comeback – Analysis

By published

First-ever Vuelta for the Frenchwoman will test her Tour de France Femmes ambitions

LUINO ITALY MARCH 16 Pauline FerrandPrevot of France and Team Visma Lease a Bike prior to the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Luino Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Ferrand-Prévot is building towards an attempt at the Tour de France GC

When Pauline Ferrand-Prévot announced her intention to return to road cycling, she had one clear ambition: to win the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The multiple time world champion stepped away from road racing in 2018, preferring to dominate in mountain biking, but with the arrival of a real Tour de France for women, everything changed. 

So far, the Frenchwoman's return has gone better than probably anyone would have expected. A few test runs in late 2024 were nothing to write home about, but in 2025, you'd hardly know she hadn't raced on the road for years. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.