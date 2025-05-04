Movistar fined 1,600 CHF and Visma-Lease a Bike complain after bike check delays and late starts in Vuelta Femenina TTT

Dutch team lodge an official complaint as reportedly slow bike checks caused some riders to miss their team's start time

BARCELONA SPAIN MAY 04 A general view of Marianne Vos of Netherlands Pauline FerrandPrevot of France Femke de Vries of Netherlands Marion Bunel of France Maud Oudeman of Netherlands Viktoria Chladonova of Slovakia Imogen Wolff of Great Britain and Team Visma Lease a Bike compete during the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 1 a 81km team time trial stage from Barcelona to Barcelona UCIWWT on May 04 2025 in Barcelona Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Visma-Lease a Bike had to rush to start their TTT effort (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was confusion and frustration in the stage 1 team time trial of La Vuelta Femenina as delayed and missed bike checks led to riders missing their start time, losing crucial seconds, and in Movistar's case, earning a hefty 1,600 CHF fine.

One of the teams affected, Visma-Lease a Bike, has lodged an official complaint but will not receive any time back after attesting to being "disadvantaged" during the TTT and losing 21 seconds on the winners Lidl-Trek after a scramble at the start.

