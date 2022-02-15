Strade Bianche Women 2022

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins 2021 Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche Women date: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Distance: 136km

Start: Siena

Finish: Siena

The women's 136km race has traditionally included a total of 31.4km of gravel across eight sectors, before finishing on the steep ascent at the Piazza del Campo in Siena.

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak is the defending champion after winning in 2021, and joined the list of previous winners; Annemiek van Vleuten, who won two editions of Strade Bianche, and other past winners Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo, and Megan Guarnier.

