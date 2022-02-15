Strade Bianche Women 2022
Strade Bianche Women date: Saturday, March 5, 2022
Distance: 136km
Start: Siena
Finish: Siena
The women's 136km race has traditionally included a total of 31.4km of gravel across eight sectors, before finishing on the steep ascent at the Piazza del Campo in Siena.
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak is the defending champion after winning in 2021, and joined the list of previous winners; Annemiek van Vleuten, who won two editions of Strade Bianche, and other past winners Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini of Trek-Segafredo, and Megan Guarnier.
Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of 2022 Strade Bianche, and check in after the race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.
Strade Bianche Women 2022 - Teams
- FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
- UAE Team ADQ
- Movistar Team
- Canyon-SRAM Racing
- Team DSM
- Trek - Segafredo
- Team SD Worx
- Human Powered Health
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Jumbo-Visma
- Roland Cogaes Edelweiss
- Uno-X Pro Cycling
- Team BikeExchange-Jayco
- Liv Racing Xstra
Strade Bianche Women 20225 March 2022 | Siena | Women's WorldTour
Elite Women | Siena - Siena2022-03-05
