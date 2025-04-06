How Pauline Ferrand-Prévot utilised an adjustable tyre pressure system to claim career-best second place at Tour of Flanders

Frenchwoman sprints to second place behind Lotte Kopecky at De Ronde, looks ahead to Paris-Roubaix debut next Sunday

Ferrand-Prévot during the Tour of Flanders, with the larger Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot during the Tour of Flanders, with the larger Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following on from Marianne Vos' successful use of an adjustable tyre pressure system at the Gravel World Championships in 2024, Visma-Lease a Bike Women again utilised the high-tech hubs with Pauline Ferrand-Prévot en route to a career-best second-place finish at the Tour of Flanders Women.

After being drafted in late from altitude camp to Visma's squad for De Ronde, Ferrand-Prévot had just two days to train using the tyre system made by Dutch brand Gravaa and get some practice with the settings she'd run in Sunday's race.

A closer look at the high-tech system from Dutch brand Gravaa(Image credit: Will Jones)
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d'Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport's top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

