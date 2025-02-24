Omloop Het Nieuwsblad contenders 2025

The Classics begin with Opening Weekend, and Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert and Demi Vollering are among the favourites in the men's and women's races

Tom Pidcock and Demi Vollering
After several weeks of sun-facing action in Australia, the Middle East, and Iberia to kick off the 2025 racing season, the men's and women's pelotons head north this weekend for Opening Weekend and their first date with the cooler weather and cobblestones.

Saturday brings the first cobbled Classic of the year in the form of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, a 197km/138km blast over the hills and cobbles of Flanders that includes the famous ascents of the Muur van Geraardsbergen and Bosberg.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. They write and edit at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

