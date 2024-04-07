A frown turns to joy – Pfeiffer Georgi celebrates a first Paris-Roubaix podium

By Dani Ostanek
published

'It's a dream race of mine... for me it feels like a win' says British champion after outsprinting Vos for third

Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) celebrates third place at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
Pfeiffer Georgi (dsm-firmenich PostNL) celebrates third place at the 2024 Paris-Roubaix Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first, there was a grimace on British champion Pfeiffer Georgi's face as she recovered from her efforts at Paris-Roubaix Femmes on the infield at the Vélodrome André-Petrieux in Roubaix.

Georgi had seemingly just sprinted to fourth place, narrowly missing the podium and another big step forward for the 23-year-old as Marianne Vos appeared to be ahead in the sprint for the line.

