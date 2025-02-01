Tom Pidcock survives echelon chaos to take first stage race GC win at AlUla Tour

Image 1 of 9 Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) celebrates at podium final overall race winner during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock (Q36.5) (Image credit: Getty Images) Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) green leader's jersey prior to the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Alexander Kristoff (Uno X Mobility) leads the attack during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ceriel Desal, Mathias Bregnhoj, Diego Uriarte Belzunegi and Nicolo Garibbo compete in the breakaway during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) A general view of the peloton competing during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ceriel Desal, Mathias Bregnhoj, Diego Uriarte Belzunegi and Nicolo Garibbo compete in the breakaway during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images) Ceriel Desal, Mathias Bregnhoj, Diego Uriarte Belzunegi and Nicolo Garibbo compete in the breakaway during the 5th AlUla Tour 2025 Stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock capped off a perfect first race for new team Q36.5, surviving a chaotic final day in the crosswinds to take his career-first elite stage race GC victory at the AlUla Tour.

Stage 5 to the AlUla Camel Cup Track also saw the Brit's teammate Matteo Moschetti outsprint Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Emirates-XRG) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) to cap off a perfect five days of racing in Saudi Arabia for the Swiss team.

Two phases of echelons forming in the peloton saw a big shake-up in the general classification, with pre-stage podium sitters Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain - Victorious) and Alan Hatherly (Jayco AlUla) dropping to fifth and sixth, respectively, after missing the key split with 29km to go.

Uno-X Mobility made the difference in the crosswinds, splitting things up to drop Kepplinger and Hatherly so that their trio of Fredrik Dversnes, Johannes Kulset and Ådne Holter moved up to second, third and fourth overall.

Pidcock's eventual winning margin of 1:09 over Dversnes is the biggest in the race's history.

More to follow...

