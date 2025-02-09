Lorena Wiebes closes in on 100th pro win with third UAE Tour Women stage

By
published

Wiebes asserts her dominance with a display of unbeatable acceleration and speed at the UAE Tour Women

ABU DHABI BREAKWATER UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 09 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 4 a 127km stage from Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UCIWWT on February 09 2025 in Abu Dhabi Breakwater United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes won three stages in the UAE Tour Women, bringing her total to 96 pro wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx Protime) won three stages at the UAE Tour Women 2025 and was clearly the best sprinter of the peloton, by several bike lengths.

Her powerful acceleration and phenomenal speed saw her win stage 1, 2 and 4 comfortably and take the green jersey overall.

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

More about womens cycling
Detail photos of Elisa Longo Borghini&#039;s Colnago Y1Rs at the UAE Tour Women 2025

The 'most aerodynamic' bike in the WorldTour just made its winning debut – A close look at Elisa Longo Borghini's Colnago Y1Rs
ABU DHABI BREAKWATER UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 09 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 4 a 127km stage from Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater UCIWWT on February 09 2025 in Abu Dhabi Breakwater United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

UAE Tour Women: Lorena Wiebes dominates crash-marred stage 4 sprint as Elisa Longo Borghini seals overall title
VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 09 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2025 Stage 5 a 1042km stage from Alfafar to Valencia on February 09 2025 in Valencia Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images

Volta a Valenciana: Jonathan Milan wins stage 5 as Santiago Buitrago takes overall victory
See more latest