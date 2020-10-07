Garmin deals: Save money on Garmin's range of cycling computers, power meters and accessories

Garmin has forged a deserved status for navigational excellence. The American brand initially built its customer base with marine, aviation and automotive navigation systems, but as technology has improved and scale allowed, its cycling product portfolio has grown.

You don't need to wait for the Amazon Prime Day cycling deals or for a Black Friday Garmin deal, as we've pulled together all the best Garmin deals aimed at cyclists right now. Alternatively, if you're looking for more than just Garmin, our cycling deals page is a top-level view of the best bargains available right now, covering everything from bikes to bar tape.

Garmin is home to some of the best cycling computers on the market, ranging from devices that help you track your speed, to models that can navigate routes, log training data and guide workouts, the company has a device for every budget and purpose. Garmin cycling computers can not only guide you but also function as a digital training assistant on the bike with its training metrics. It has also added some very useful safety accessories, such as the rearview radar system, which alerts one of an approaching vehicle.

To help you navigate the huge Garmin range and identify superior value for your requirements, we have compiled a list of some best buys.

Amazon : Discounts on everything from computers and smartwatches to heart rate monitors

: Discounts on everything from computers and smartwatches to heart rate monitors Backcountry : Triathlon bundles, cycling computers and smartwatches on sale

: Triathlon bundles, cycling computers and smartwatches on sale Chain Reaction Cycles : Not available in the USA, but everyone else can rejoice

: Not available in the USA, but everyone else can rejoice Competitive Cyclist : Up to 30% off smartwatches and 20% off computers

: Up to 30% off smartwatches and 20% off computers Garmin : Shop the Garmin sale

: Shop the Garmin sale Jenson USA : Discounted accessories and savings on Garmin lights

: Discounted accessories and savings on Garmin lights Rei : Save on Garmin smartwatches

: Save on Garmin smartwatches Walmart : Sift through the sat navs and you'll find some stunning smartwatch savings

: Sift through the sat navs and you'll find some stunning smartwatch savings Wiggle: Save on the Garmin Varia Radar rear light

Best Garmin deals on cycling computers

Garmin Edge Touring | 20% off at Backcountry

Was $249.99 | Now $199.99

Trying to navigate with a Smartphone that isn’t triangulating accurately, can be both annoying and dangerous, especially whilst pedalling along. Garmin’s solution is its affordable Edge Touring. It might not have all the rider performance data of more expensive Garmins, but this one will never get you lots on a bike packing or touring adventure. The Edge Touring has 17 hours of turn-by-turn navigation endurance. Preloaded with cycling-ready maps, it has powerful routing software which can facilitate backroad adventures, when required.View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 | Purchase from Amazon

Was $599.99 | Now $459.00

The Edge 1030 is a premium cycling computer in the Garmin product portfolio. Behind its 3.5in display, powerful software uses the network of all other Garmin users to design and suggest superior on- and off-road routes. Rider-to-rider messaging helps to keep those high-intensity group rides organised, while preloaded Strava and TrainingPeaks deliver a virtually inexhaustible challenge of competitive training options. Beyond its core navigation abilities the Edge 1030’s offering is supplemented by clever analysis tools for training, to ensure that you are in the zone, instead of over- or undertraining. The Edge 1030 now includes an anaerobic training metric, to help riders better understand the interplay between power and strength training. Garmin Edge 1030 reviewView Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Bundle | 10% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $699.99 | Now $629.99

Like the deal above, this package comes with the Edge 1030 computer, but as part of a bundle, you also get a speed sensor, cadence sensor, and heart rate monitor too. While the Edge 1030 has been superceded by the Edge 1030 Plus, it's still one of the best cycling computers available on today's market. Garmin Edge 1030 reviewView Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus Bundle | 11% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £599.99 | Now £535.00

No fiddling with multiple order forms and anxiety about convergence. With this Garmin bundle, you have a neat set of accessories to ensure that your Edge 1030 Plus delivers a seamless user experience and becomes a valuable training partner. The CRC bundle includes a heart rate monitor strap, speed and cadence sensors. In combination, these accessories enable excellent data harvesting, allowing you to make the most of Garmin’s tracking software and workout suggestions. Edge 1030 Plus cycling computers also feature Garmin’s ClimbPro feature, which calculates and relays the remaining gradient and distance on an ascent in real-time, allowing you to pace yourself accordingly. Garmin Edge 1030 Plus reviewView Deal

Garmin Edge 130 | Buy now from Halfords

Was £169.00 | £99.00

Garmin’s Edge 130 packages an attractive list of features, for a very fair price. Training programs can be sourced and synched from Garmin Connect or Training Peaks, whilst physiological parameters such as VO2 Max and heart rate can be integrated and viewed, too. Although the display is not in colour, its graphics have crisp contrast and are easily readable – even in direct sunlight. Enjoy exploring? This Garmin device can also create a breadcrumb map when you are doing that, enabling easy navigation back home.View Deal

Best deals on Garmin accessories

Garmin 1030 / 1030 Plus case | 25% off at Jenson USA

Was $19.99 | Now $14.99

Your Garmin Edge 1030 is not cheap, and mounting mishaps do happen. To prevent an expensive screen replacement or unsightly wear on your premium Garmin cycling computer, shield it with an appropriately shaped and manufactured silicone case. The outlay is way less than a repair and there is a selection of vivid colours (or black/white) to compliment any build.View Deal

Garmin Cadence Sensor | 13% off at Amazon

Was $39.99 | Now $34.85

Garmin’s cycling computers can capture, analyse and structure a lot of rider-generated data. It is the kind of information that is crucial to customise your training regime to perfection. With a robust and affordable cadence sensor, you can easily move the ability to harvest crank speed between different bikes, enabling full training and commuter mileage awareness, on your entire cycling fleet.View Deal

Garmin Charge Power Pack | 27% off at ProBikeKit

Was $157.49 | Now $113.99

Digital cycling devices are great, but they all have finite battery endurance. This can be an annoyance when you are bike packing or on a gravel bike touring adventure without recharging points. Or on a brutal 24-hour training ride. Fortunately, Garmin produces a charge power pack, which connects to its premium Edge 1030 cycling computer, boosting its operational endurance to 24 hours. At a weight penalty of only 132g, it is definitely worth the sacrifice.View Deal

Garmin Vector 3S - 10% off at Amazon

Was $626.99 | Now $569.99

If you seek the most accurate Garmin accessory for measuring power on your ride, into a Garmin device, these pedals are it. Compatible with both Garmin Vector and Look Keo cleats, these pedals offer a generous 6-degrees of float. Bluetooth connectivity boosts the ability to communicate with Garmin’s ecosystem, in addition to ANT+ data connectivity. These pedals can generate data on power, cadence and climbing dynamics.View Deal

Garmin Varia 2 Radar tail light and head unit | 26% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £269.99 | Now £199.00

On those epic weekend rides, you might start early and finish late. That is when a Garmin Varia 2 rear bike light proves its worth. Delivering an arc of light 220-degree wide and visible at 140m, Garmin’s Varia 2 will inarguably make your fading light rides much safer. It also has a pulse signal on the head unit display, to alert you of approaching vehicles from the rear. View Deal

