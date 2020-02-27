Image 1 of 20 Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 2 of 20 Thanks to the use of Torayca T1100G unidirectional carbon fibre, the XLight saves 60g over the standard Dogma F12 (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 20 Van Baarle's name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 20 Unsurprisingly at this level, Van Baarle is using Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace Di2 rear derailleur (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 20 The same range-topping equipment is used for the front mech and chainset (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 20 And completing the set, are Shimano's Dura-Ace R9150 shifters (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 20 Shimano's integrated power meter requires a carefully positioned magnet to work correctly, and Ineos mechanics have manufactured their own way to keep it in place (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 20 Mechanics have also created a home-made chain keeper, which is glued to the frame to ensure riders don't suffer chain suck and chain drop problems (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Image 9 of 20 Ineos mechanics have also glued the race number holder to the rear of the seatpost (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 20 The power meter on Van Baarle's bike is dual-sided (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 20 The Dogma F12 uses direct-mount rim brakes, and Shimano's BR-R9110 calipers provide the stopping power (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 20 A Fizik Arione saddle is Van Baarle's perch of choice (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 20 Upon which, mechanics have marked measurement points to make it easier when making adjustments (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 20 The saddle is placed atop a proprietary Dogma F12 seatpost from Pinarello's component subsidiary Most (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 20 Elite Vico carbon bottle cages weigh in at 23g each (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 20 The concave down tube helps aerodynamics, and also houses the Shimano Di2 junction box (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 20 The Continental Competition Pro Ltd tubular tyres measure 25mm in width (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 20 They are wrapped around Shimano's Dura-Ace C60 tubular wheels (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 20 The Most integrated handlebar and stem measures up as 140mm stem length and 40cm bar width (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 20 There's an integrated out-front handlebar mount which will house Van Baarle's Garmin computer (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

As we look ahead to the upcoming weekend, the excitement of what many would consider the true start of the cycling season is upon us. Opening Weekend, consisting of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, will kickstart the 2020 Spring Classics campaign, and as per our Opening Weekend preview, it looks like the weather's going to play its part.

Dylan Van Baarle was due to take on the Opening Weekend doubleheader alongside five Britons in Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Chris Lawless, and Owain Doull as well as Italian Gianni Moscon but had to drop out due to illness.

At 27 years of age, Van Baarle's palmares is already teeming with achievement, with numerous GC victories, and fourth place at the 2017 Tour of Flanders. The former Dutch national TT champion was hoping for more luck than his 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad experience, where although he finished in 14th place, an earlier crash meant he was then sidelined for weeks with a broken hand.

We recently caught up with Van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight at the Tour Down Under, and we're expecting this will be the bike Team Ineos use for the early Belgian Classics, although we could see the British team take advantage of Pinarello's cobble-smoothing Dogma FS.

Van Baarle's setup is very similar to his Ineos teammate Rohan Dennis' bike, with a sponsor-supplied Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, Shimano C60 tubular carbon wheels and a finishing kit from Pinarello's components arm Most.

Unfortunately @DylanvanBaarle will miss Opening Weekend as he builds his way back up following his illness at Volta ao Algarve. Dylan will be back in action soon👊 pic.twitter.com/FJm4RCSiT4February 27, 2020

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight

Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications