Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight
Is this the bike the Dutchman will use in the Classics?
As we look ahead to the upcoming weekend, the excitement of what many would consider the true start of the cycling season is upon us. Opening Weekend, consisting of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, will kickstart the 2020 Spring Classics campaign, and as per our Opening Weekend preview, it looks like the weather's going to play its part.
Dylan Van Baarle was due to take on the Opening Weekend doubleheader alongside five Britons in Ian Stannard, Luke Rowe, Ben Swift, Chris Lawless, and Owain Doull as well as Italian Gianni Moscon but had to drop out due to illness.
At 27 years of age, Van Baarle's palmares is already teeming with achievement, with numerous GC victories, and fourth place at the 2017 Tour of Flanders. The former Dutch national TT champion was hoping for more luck than his 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad experience, where although he finished in 14th place, an earlier crash meant he was then sidelined for weeks with a broken hand.
We recently caught up with Van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight at the Tour Down Under, and we're expecting this will be the bike Team Ineos use for the early Belgian Classics, although we could see the British team take advantage of Pinarello's cobble-smoothing Dogma FS.
Van Baarle's setup is very similar to his Ineos teammate Rohan Dennis' bike, with a sponsor-supplied Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 groupset, Shimano C60 tubular carbon wheels and a finishing kit from Pinarello's components arm Most.
Dylan van Baarle's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications
- Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight, size 56
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ dual-sided power meter, 53/39
- Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 tubular
- Tyres: Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular, 25mm
- Handlebars: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 40cm
- Bar Tape: Most Superlight
- Stem: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 140mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
- Saddle: Fizik Arione
- Seat post: Most carbon
- Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
- Computer: Garmin Edge 1030 (not shown)
- Rider height: 1.8m
- Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 810mm
- Saddle nose to handlebars (centre): 595mm
- Bike weight: 7.07kg / 15.61lbs
