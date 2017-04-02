Trending

Philippe Gilbert wins Tour of Flanders after epic solo break

Belgian national champion escapes with 55km to go

Image 1 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 57

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Once last time up the Muur for Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors)

Once last time up the Muur for Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

The victory for Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) was setup on the Muur

The victory for Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) was setup on the Muur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Tom Boonen aggressive on the Koppenberg

Tom Boonen aggressive on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) on the Koppenberg

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) on the Koppenberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina) riding to eight place in his 50th monument

Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Triestina) riding to eight place in his 50th monument
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

A battered and bruised Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)

A battered and bruised Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) edges out Niki Terpstra for second place

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) edges out Niki Terpstra for second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

The contrasting emotions of first and second place

The contrasting emotions of first and second place
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the sprint for second

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) wins the sprint for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Alex Edmondson wins the bunch kick

Alex Edmondson wins the bunch kick
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) kisses the trophy

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) kisses the trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)

Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

Peter Sagan rides to the finish after crashing near the end of Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan rides to the finish after crashing near the end of Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 57

Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen hit the deck during Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen hit the deck during Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 57

Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Terpstra on the Flanders podium

Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Terpstra on the Flanders podium
Image 18 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
Image 19 of 57

Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Terpstra on the Flanders podium

Van Avermaet, Gilbert and Terpstra on the Flanders podium
Image 20 of 57

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders
Image 21 of 57

van Avermaet, van Baarle and Terpstra

van Avermaet, van Baarle and Terpstra
Image 22 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
Image 23 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
Image 24 of 57

Philippe Gilbert celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders
Image 25 of 57

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) leads a group at the Tour of Flanders

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) leads a group at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) during his long solo move at the Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) during his long solo move at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) leads Peter Sagan and Matteo Trentin (QuickStep Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) saw his Flanders go up in smoke after a crash

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) saw his Flanders go up in smoke after a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) chases after his crash in the Tour of Flanders

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) chases after his crash in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the sprint for fifth at the Tour of Flanders

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) wins the sprint for fifth at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Luke Durbridge (Orica Scott)

Luke Durbridge (Orica Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the attack

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the chase and took fourth in the Tour of Flanders

Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the chase and took fourth in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) out of the saddle on the Paterberg

Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) out of the saddle on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

Alexander Kirstoff (Katusha) on the Paterberg

Alexander Kirstoff (Katusha) on the Paterberg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

Luke Durbridge (Orica Scott)

Luke Durbridge (Orica Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads the bunch on the Muur

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) leads the bunch on the Muur
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 57

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 57

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 57

Trek Segafredo are presented at the Tour of Flanders

Trek Segafredo are presented at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 57

The Tour of Flanders 2017

The Tour of Flanders 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 57

The Tour of Flanders 2017

The Tour of Flanders 2017
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 57

On the cobbles at the Tour of Flanders

On the cobbles at the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 57

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) was an early faller in the Tour of Flanders

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) was an early faller in the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 57

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 57

BMC Racing are presented at the start of the Tour of Flanders

BMC Racing are presented at the start of the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 57

QuickStep Floors are presented at the 2017 Tour of Flanders

QuickStep Floors are presented at the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 57

Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe

Team Sky's Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 57

At the start of the 2017 Tour of Flanders

At the start of the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 57

AG2R lead the peloton during the early stages of the 2017 Tour of Flanders

AG2R lead the peloton during the early stages of the 2017 Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) won the 2017 Tour of Flanders, but that simple statement doesn't even begin to tell the tale of one of the most remarkable editions in the race's history, and certainly the least predictable on the new finale over the Oude Kwaremont and Paterberg.

Gilbert was alone for the final 55 kilometres of the race, having broken clear on the second ascent of the Oude Kwaremont – and that after being part of an elite selection that formed on the Muur 40 kilometres earlier – but that is still only part of the story.

The race will be remembered, too, for the bizarre crash that ended the challenge of Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) as he gave chase on the final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont. The world champion clipped a roadside barrier and brought down Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) and Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale).

Van Avermaet got back up and still won the sprint for second place, ahead of Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step) and Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac), 29 seconds down on Gilbert. It was that kind of a race, that kind of a day.

Sagan and Van Avermaet were 55 seconds behind Gilbert at the base of the Kwaremont, and the Belgian champion still had the bulk of that lead in hand even after Sagan accelerated near the summit. We will never know if Gilbert would have held out without the crash, but that detracts not one jot from his triumph. Gilbert, for his invention and his startling strength, was well worth his victory at the end of an absurd bike race.

Quick-Step wanted to avoid going toe-to-toe with Van Avermaet and Sagan in the finale, and their approach was flawless. The Muur van Geraardsbergen, back on the route after a six-year absence, proved pivotal even though the old friend was positioned some 95 kilometres from the finish. Tom Boonen, riding his final Ronde, set a fierce pace on the climb, and his effort brought a group of 14 clear, including Gilbert and Matteo Trentin. With Sagan and Van Avermaet caught behind, the Quick-Step trio didn't need a second invitation to put their shoulders to the wheel.

"It all started on the Muur. I was riding on Tom Boonen's wheel and it went on from there," Gilbert said. "We had three riders in the group and we decided to push on."

When they reached the Kwaremont 40 kilometres later, Gilbert opted to follow the same principle. He punched clear midway up the climb, and simply opted to continue alone when it was clear that nobody could come close to matching his speed.

"On the Kwaremont, I decided to go full on. I made an effort and I looked behind and I was alone," Gilbert said. "So I just went on from there." As simple and as brutally complicated as that.

There was, eventually, a general regrouping behind, though, as ever, the Ronde proved an elimination race. Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) and Luke Rowe (Sky) were thwarted by crashes, and Boonen by a mechanical mishap on, of all places, the Taaienberg.

With 35 kilometres to go, the race finally seemed to be settling into its anticipated script, as Sagan and Van Avermaet went clear over the Taaienberg in a chasing group that swelled to include Van Baarle, Naesen, Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Gobert), Trentin and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo), and this septet hit the base of the Kwaremont for the final time just under a minute down on Gilbert.

When Sagan took up the reins near the top, only Van Avermaet and Naesen could follow, but in an instant, their already guttering hopes were extinguished. Sagan struck a barrier at the roadside – it seemed as his bike was hooked by a billowing advertising banner – and Van Avermaet and Naesen came down with him. Van Avermaet remounted immediately, while Sagan waited for a replacement bike, knowing his chance of a repeat Ronde was gone.

Up ahead, Gilbert betrayed his first signs of suffering on the Paterberg, where he struggled to keep his gear turning over, but he crested the summit with 50 seconds in hand on a chase group made up of Van Baarle, a bloodied Van Avermaet and his Quick-Step teammate Niki Terpstra, who came from a long, long way back to bridge up.

At that point, Gilbert looked every inch the winner, but the ferocity of Van Avermaet's pursuit, allied to a stiff headwind, made for a nervous spell around the 5km-to-go banner, when seconds began crumbling off his advantage.

By the flamme rouge, however, Gilbert had steadied the ship, and he could sit up and celebrate his win as he pedalled up the long finishing straight in Oudenaarde. On crossing the line, Gilbert stepped off his bike and lifted it over his head. It was a wonder he had the strength to do so.

Behind, Van Avermaet out-sprinted Terpstra and Van Baarle for second, coming home 28 seconds down. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) came home 52 seconds down in fifth, ahead of Sacha Modolo (UAE-Emirates) and John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo).

 

"I was aiming for the win but it didn't work out," Van Avermaet said. "On the Muur I was a bit far behind and I didn't see what happened when that group went past. I was riding a very strong race and we were chasing very hard, but some people weren't contributing to the chase. It was better when we got to the final - once you get away there, you can take some time back. But Phil had a minute by then, and it was very hard."

Gilbert hadn't raced the Ronde since 2012, as BMC had preferred to deploy him in the Ardennes to give Van Avermaet sole leadership on the cobbles. On signing him for Quick-Step Floors during the off-season, Patrick Lefevere had no misgivings about adding another potential leader to his Ronde line-up. He clasped Gilbert in a hug by the podium. "Mamma mia," Gilbert said.

How it unfolded

The 101st edition of the Ronde van Vlaanderen was the start of a new era, as Antwerp hosted the start of Vlaanderens Mooiste for the first time, after 19 years in Bruges. Pleasant spring sunshine and thick crowds greeted the riders in the Grote Markt, where Boonen, on the verge of his retirement, was feted with the ‘Viking clap' celebration popularised by Iceland's supporters at Euro 2016 last summer.

The early break ghosted off the front surprisingly early, with Mark McNally (Wanty-Gobert), Oliviero Troia (UAE Emirates), Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Stef Van Zummeren (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Michael Goolaerts (Veranda's Willems Crelan), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Edward Planckaert (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and André Looij (Roompot) forging clear in the opening kilometres and opening a maximum lead of twelve minutes.

From there, BMC and Bora-Hansgrohe took the initiative to keep the octet under control, with the pace in the peloton eventually rising after the first ascent of the Kwaremont, with 144 kilometres to go. A number of nervous crashes took place, too, as the peloton bottlenecked on narrow roads, with Taylor Phinney (Cannondale-Drapac) among the victims.

The eight leaders reached the Muur van Geraardsbergen with a lead of more than five minutes, but all eyes were on the main peloton, where Tom Boonen was setting the tempo. The Muur, back in the race after a six-year absence, may have been a long way from the finish – some 95 kilometres – but it proved to be a pivotal moment in the race. Boonen's forcing split the peloton into several groups and when the dust settled, the Belgian was joined by teammates Gilbert and Matteo Trentin in an elite 14-man selection that also contained Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac), Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin), Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe), Arnaud Démare (FDJ), Luke Rowe and Gianni Moscon (Team Sky), Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Bryan Coquard, Sylvain Chavanel (Direct Energie), Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Sacha Modolo (UAE Emirates).

The big absentees were Sagan and Van Avermaet, and they trailed by 1:10 when the Boonen-Gilbert group caught the early break with 67 kilometres remaining. Boonen and Trentin were particularly active on the front, eager to ensure they stayed clear until the second ascent of the Kwaremont, knowing that no one team would be able to marshal a chase on the succession of hills that followed.

They had 35 seconds in hand at the base of Oude Kwaremont, where, with 55 kilometres remaining, Gilbert went clear alone, dropping Vanmarcke and the others. By the top, the Belgian champion was 56 seconds clear of the peloton, and he opted not to wait for company.

The race, initially slow-burning was now fully ignited. On the fast descent before the Paterberg, Vanmarcke crashed and brought Bodnar and Rowe down with him. On the Paterberg, Sagan, Van Avermaet were to the fore, and their efforts helped the the peloton to bridge back up to the Boonen group.

Come the foot of the Koppenberg, Gilbert had a lead of 55 seconds on the main group, an advantage he maintained over the Steenbeekdries and Taaienberg, but again, the drama was behind. The climb, nicknamed the 'Boonenberg,' marked the end of Boonen's challenge. A chain problem forced him to stop for a bike change, and when his replacement machine also proved problematic, he knew his chances had disappeared.

At the head of the group, meanwhile, Sagan launched his first telling acceleration, and only Naesen, Van Avermaet, Trentin and Yoann Offredo (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) could follow, and they caught earlier attackers Van Baarle and Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) over the top. They were a minute down on Gilbert over the Kruisberg, and the situation remained static until they reached the Kwaremont, where, suddenly and dramatically, this most incredible Tour of Flanders took on another guise.

Monuments man

Touchingly, Gilbert dedicated his victory to the late Claude Criquielion, who was the last Walloon to win the Tour of Flanders, 30 years ago. "I thought about him a lot on this special day," said Gilbert.

His 2012 world title notwithstanding, Gilbert had seemed in steady decline since his startling 2011 campaign, but at 34 years of age, the Belgian has somehow conjured up the greatest performance of his career. After the Tour of Lombardy (2009 and 2010) and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, he has now won three of cycling's Monuments, and he vowed to try to complete the set.

"I want to win all five," he said. "I've gone close at Milan-San Remo and I'll have to test myself at Paris-Roubaix, but my career is far from over and I want to realise this dream." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors6:23:45
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
3Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:53
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
7John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
8Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
11Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
14Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
16Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
17Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
19Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:01
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:02:29
21Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
23Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
24Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
25Alexander Edmonson (Aus) Orica-Scott0:03:30
26Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott
31Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Marco Marcato (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
34Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
36Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
37Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
38Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
39Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
41Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
43Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
44Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
46Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
52Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
53Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
54Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
55Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
56Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
57Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
59Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
61Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
62Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:35
63Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
64Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:03:36
65Bryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
66Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
68Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:04:15
69Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-Scott0:04:32
70Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:06:59
71Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
73Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
74Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:08:02
75Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
76Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
77Federico Zurlo (Ita) Team UAE Emirates0:08:35
78Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
79Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
80Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
81Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
82Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
83Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
84Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
85Antoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
86Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
88Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
89Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
90Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
91Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
92Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
93Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
94Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
96Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
97Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
98Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
99Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
100Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
102Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:11:31
103Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
104Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
105Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
106Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
107Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
108Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
109Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
110Tom Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
111Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Juraj Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
113Rafael Andriato (Bra) Wilier Triestina
114Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
115Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
118Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
119Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
120Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
121Tyler Farrar (USA) Dimension Data
DNFJonathan Diebben (GBr) Team Sky
DNFLiam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFNick Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMichael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFJay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFCarlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
DNFJorge Arcas Peña (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFHéctor Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBrian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
DNFNuno Matos (Por) Movistar Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFMarco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFOscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFZhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFMatteo Draperi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFLoic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Team UAE Emirates
DNFIon Ander Insausti Irastorza (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFPhil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFTaylor Phinney (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFKenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFVegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team UAE Emirates
DNFBerden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFOliviero Troia (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFFrancisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) BMC Racing Team
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFMartin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFSimone Consonni (Ita) Team UAE Emirates
DNFMarcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFNiccolo' Bonifazio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFChun Kai Feng (Tpe) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMeiyin Wang (Chn) Bahrain-Merida
DNFAndreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFAndre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFJos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
DNFJohan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
DNFIgnatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
DNFTaco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFRüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott

