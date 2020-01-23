Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight - Gallery

Image 1 of 25 Rohan Dennis has a blacked-out new ride for 2020 (Image credit: Colin Levitch ) Image 2 of 25 The Dura-Ace Di2 rear mech is connected to a one-piece, direct-mount rear derailleur hanger (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 3 of 25 No disc brakes for Ineos at the TDU. Instead, they are using Direct Mount Dura-Ace stoppers (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 4 of 25 Continental doesn't have near the dominance it once did in the WorldTour, but Ineos is still using its tubs (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 5 of 25 Dennis and the rest of his team will be riding the Dogma F12 XLight (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 6 of 25 There are bolt holes on the back of the seat tube for a number plate holder, but the mechanics have opted to glue one on the seat tube instead. We'd guess this method is lighter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 7 of 25 At the top of the seatpost is a 3D-printed titanium clamp (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 8 of 25 The mechanics use paint pens so they don't have to guesstimate where to make fit measurements from (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 9 of 25 The Most Talon bars allow cables to be run directly into the frame, except for the front brake (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 10 of 25 Like a large portion of the peloton, Dennis is using Shimano Dura-Ace pedals (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 11 of 25 One word, many fonts (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 12 of 25 The Most Talon bars have a relatively compact drop (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 13 of 25 It's pretty rare to drop a chain with an electronic drivetrain, but a K-Edge chain catcher hardly adds any weight to the bike... (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 14 of 25 ...and it gives the mechanics somewhere to mount this nifty magnet setup for the Shimano power meter (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 15 of 25 Snugged up right next to the inner chainring is what appears to be a small block to prevent a dropped chain getting stuck (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 16 of 25 Shrouded by the down tube is an Elite Vico Carbon bottle cage (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 17 of 25 This is the bike Dennis will start each stage with (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 18 of 25 Not much colour to be found on Ineos' team bikes (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 19 of 25 The view Dennis will have this season — minus the Garmin headunit (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 20 of 25 We can't help but wonder if there are ceramic bearings in that bottom bracket (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 21 of 25 The Dura-Ace power meter takes readings from both cranks (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 22 of 25 Dennis is pushing a 53/39T chainset at the front (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 23 of 25 Whoever wraps Dennis' bar tap is clearly a wizard. Just look at how neat it's finished (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 24 of 25 With full size chainset at the front, Dennis is using an 11-30T cassette (Image credit: Colin Levitch) Image 25 of 25 The Di2 Junction box is neatly integrated into the downtube (Image credit: Colin Levitch)

Rohan Dennis has come under quite a bit of media scrutiny over the past year, but his victory at the TT World Championships proved, in the face of any controversy, he can still ride a bike pretty darn fast. In Adelaide, Dennis is decked out in his new Team Ineos colours, and with a new bike too, a Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight.

The XLight sees a slightly modified carbon layup that's said to drop 60g off the frame's overall weight, and further grams are shed through the use of a matte clear coat, instead of paint. Even still, Dennis' bike tipped our scales at a 7.15kg. Comparatively light in a WorldTour peloton surrounded by disc brakes, but heavy when stacked against Geschke's rim-brake-equipped TCR from Giant-sponsored CCC Team.

The majority of the teams at the Tour Down Under have made the swap to discs but Dennis and the rest of the Ineos team are still riding rim brakes in Adelaide, with the F12 XLight seeing direct-mount Shimano Dura-Ace callipers front and rear. The rest of the Ineos team leader's bike is dressed in full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 including a dual side power meter which is integrated into the crank. Right about where the magnet for the Dura-Ace Powermeter would be glued on the chainstay — required for the unit to calculate power and cadence — the Ineos F12 XLight sees a chain-suck protector, so instead the magnet is bolted onto the bottom of the K-Edge chain catcher. Bora-Hansgrohe and Deceuninck-QuickStep use a similar chain catcher mounted magnet.

Ineos is again using a one-piece, direct-mount derailleur hanger which provides a stiffer foundation for the rear derailleur and is said to make for improved shifting and easier wheel changes. At the back Dennis' has opted for an 11-30T cassette and a 53/39T chainset, which should provide the Australian plenty of range on the climbs. Ahead of the race, Dennis was rolling on Shimano Dura-Ace C60 carbon wheels finished with 25mm Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular tyres; but with a bit of wiggle-room on the weight front, the Team Ineos' mechanics confirmed the Aussie will run a shallower wheel on the climbing stages.

Dennis' saddle of choice is the Fizik Antares, with the mechanics using paint pens to mark measuring points on the cover to make their own lives easier when it comes to getting bikes built and set up correctly. Underneath the saddle is a 3D printed titanium saddle clamp, courtesy of Pinarello's in-house component brand MOST. Marginal gains anyone?

Credit where credit is due, the Ineos mechanics are a step above when it comes to finishing, with the Most Superlight bar tape is finished with exquisite tidiness, so there is no need for electrical tape or a finishing strip. Speaking of bars, Dennis is running the one-piece Most Talon one-piece bar and stem, measuring 38cm wide with a 140mm stem.

Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight.

Rohan Dennis' Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications

Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight, size 56

Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper

Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper

Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Dual Control Lever

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace

Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ Dual sided power

Bottom bracket: Shimano

Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 tubular

Tyres: Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular, 25mm

Handlebars: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 38cm

Handlebar tape: Most Superlight

Stem: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 140mm

Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100

Saddle: Fizik Antares

Seat post: Most carbon

Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon

Computer: Garmin Edge 830 (not shown)

Rider height: 1.82m

Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 775mm

Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 590mm

Weight: 7.15kg