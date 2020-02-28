Luke Rowe's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight
By Josh Croxton
Is this the bike Rowe will use at Opening Weekend?
This weekend, Opening Weekend, consisting of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, will kickstart the 2020 Spring Classics campaign. As per our Opening Weekend preview, it looks like riders will be in for an epic battle, not only against each other but against the Belgian weather gods too - Luke Rowe even took to Instagram to showcase his recent snow-plagued recon ride.
Despite racing having been underway since early January, this upcoming weekend is considered by many as the cycling season's start proper.
Team Ineos' Luke Rowe will tackle the Opening Weekend doubleheader alongside four fellow Britons in his Team Ineos teammates Owain Doull, Ben Swift, Chris Lawless and Ian Stannard, as well as Gianni Moscon and Leonardo Basso. Dylan van Baarle was due to race but had to pull out with illness.
The last time Rowe took to the Opening Weekend startlines back in 2017, he finished sixth and third at Omloop and Kuurne respectively.
Cyclingnews recently got hands-on with Rowe's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight at the season's (somewhat more official) opener at the Tour Down Under. Rowe has been spotted training aboard the standard Dogma F12, so we're expecting this is the bike Team Ineos will use for the early Belgian Classics, although we could see the British team take advantage of Pinarello's cobblestone-smoothing Dogma FS.
Rowe's Dogma F12 XLight is unsurprisingly similar to that of his Team Ineos teammate Rohan Dennis' bike, although there are a few differences that set them apart. Rowe is using a Fizik Arione saddle, and rather than using the integrated handlebar and stem from Pinarello's component subsidiary Most, Rowe is using a traditional bar and stem combo. The stem is labelled up at 144mm in length, yet rather than being made-to-measure specifically for the Welshman, Team Ineos mechanics explained that they re-measure each stem in the same way, to counteract inaccuracies across different makes and models.
Team Ineos are one of the few teams left in the WorldTour not to embrace disc brakes, and as such, Rowe's bike is fitted with a sponsor-supplied Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 rim-brake-equipped Di2 groupset, Shimano C60 tubular carbon wheels and a finishing kit from Pinarello's components arm Most.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Luke Rowe's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight
Luke Rowe's Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight full bike specifications
- Frameset: Pinarello Dogma F12 XLight, size 56
- Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper
- Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9110 Direct Mount Brake Caliper
- Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 Dual Control Lever
- Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
- Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace, 11-30T
- Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100-P w/ dual-sided power meter, 53/39
- Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
- Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C60 tubular
- Tyres: Continental Competition Pro LTD tubular, 25mm
- Handlebars: Most
- Bar Tape: Most Superlight
- Stem: Most Talon integrated bar and stem, 140mm
- Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace PD-R9100
- Saddle: Fizik Arione
- Seat post: Most carbon
- Bottle cages: Elite Vico Carbon
- Computer: Garmin Edge 1030 (not shown)
- Rider height: 1.85m
- Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 810mm
- Saddle nose to handlebars (centre): 595mm
- Bike weight: 7.07kg / 15.61lbs
