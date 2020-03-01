Live coverage
Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Live report
By Barry Ryan
All the action from the second instalment of Opening Weekend
Omloop winner Jasper Stuyven is the peloton today and before the start, he was greeted by his grandmother, who lives in Kuurne.
The peloton navigates the neutralised zone in Kuurne, with three non-starters to report: Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Tom Scully (EF Pro Cycling).
There are 11 climbs on the agenda today. The top of Kluisberg is 51.1km from the finish in Kuurne.
1 Volkegemberg 33km
2 Eikenmolen 47.5km
3 Bossenaarstraat 79.2km
4 Mont Saint-Laurent 96.4km
5 La Houppe 111km
6 Kanarieberg 116.3km
7 Kruisberg 123.5km
8 Hotond 125.4km
9 Côte de Trieu 133.3km
10 Oude Kwaremont 143.1km
11 Kluisberg 149.9km
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was one of many grandees to miss the decisive move yesterday at Omloop: "Yesterday was good but not good enough. I was ready to move along but it was still very far and the guys that jumped away didn't seem like the best guys, at first. I was worried that I would waste too much energy. In the main group we were with three AG2R riders but two of them were dead. In KuurnebI came close to the victory on many occasions but the course suited others more. The modified course is in my favour, with the Kwaremont being much closer to the finish."
The temperature is in single figures but the sun is shining over Kuurne as the peloton gathers on the start line.
The peloton has assembled in Kuurne for the second instalment of Belgium's Opening Weekend. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) triumphed in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad yesterday but Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne offers the chance of a do-over for those who fluffed their lines on Saturday. Once weighted in favour of the sprinters, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne changes in character for 2020, with a more demanding parcours on the agenda. The neutralised start is at 11.40 local time, with the race due to hit kilometre zero at 11.48.

