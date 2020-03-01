Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne - Live report

Omloop winner Jasper Stuyven is the peloton today and before the start, he was greeted by his grandmother, who lives in Kuurne. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwe)

The peloton navigates the neutralised zone in Kuurne, with three non-starters to report: Jonathan Dibben (Lotto Soudal), Kenneth Vanbilsen (Cofidis) and Tom Scully (EF Pro Cycling).

There are 11 climbs on the agenda today. The top of Kluisberg is 51.1km from the finish in Kuurne. 1 Volkegemberg 33km 2 Eikenmolen 47.5km 3 Bossenaarstraat 79.2km 4 Mont Saint-Laurent 96.4km 5 La Houppe 111km 6 Kanarieberg 116.3km 7 Kruisberg 123.5km 8 Hotond 125.4km 9 Côte de Trieu 133.3km 10 Oude Kwaremont 143.1km 11 Kluisberg 149.9km

Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) was one of many grandees to miss the decisive move yesterday at Omloop: "Yesterday was good but not good enough. I was ready to move along but it was still very far and the guys that jumped away didn't seem like the best guys, at first. I was worried that I would waste too much energy. In the main group we were with three AG2R riders but two of them were dead. In KuurnebI came close to the victory on many occasions but the course suited others more. The modified course is in my favour, with the Kwaremont being much closer to the finish." (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwe)

The temperature is in single figures but the sun is shining over Kuurne as the peloton gathers on the start line.