Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC
Ahead of Opening Weekend, we take a look at the Mitchelton-Scott rider's disc-brake-equipped race bike
Luke Durbridge's career in the WorldTour spans as long as that of his team, Mitchelton-Scott. In 2012, he joined the then Orica GreenEdge cycling team in its inaugural outing at the sport's top tier, and Durbridge has remained with the Australian outfit since.
On the road, he enters his ninth season at the top with just one bike: the Scott Addict RC.
Such is Mitchelton-Scott's confidence in Scott's latest carbon road bike, they've shunned the brand's dedicated aero bike, the Foil, in favour of using a single bike for all riders, at all races, on all terrains. This move sees Mitchelton-Scott join Movistar, Lotto Soudal and Bahrain McLaren in committing to disc brakes for the season ahead.
Read More
Durbridge has already picked up a win in this 2020 season, taking the National Time Trial Championships for the fourth time. Durbridge will be hoping to put his big engine to good use with a result at Opening Weekend, in what the purists might argue is the start proper of the 2020 season.
Durbridge's Scott Addict RC is specced with Shimano Dura-Ace components, including the brand's Dura-Ace C40 tubular wheels, which will be shod with Pirelli P-Zero Velo tubular tyres.
There's also Shimano's range-topping Dura-Ace R9170 groupset. When we caught up with it at the Tour Down Under, Durbridge's bike was fitted with a climbing shifter.
Scott's component subsidiary, Syncros, provide much of the finishing kit, including the saddle, proprietary seatpost, and integrated handlebar, which is fitted with an out-front mount housing his Garmin Edge 1030 and, should he wish, a GoPro.
Click through the gallery above for a closer look at Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC.
Luke Durbridge's Scott Addict RC full bike specifications
Frameset: Scott Addict RC, size 57cm
Front brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Rear brake: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 Hydraulic Disc caliper
Brake/shift levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9170 Hydraulic Disc Brake Dual Control Lever
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9100 11-30T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace HG901 R9100
Crankset: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100P with dual-sided power meter
Bottom bracket: Shimano Dura-Ace
Wheelset: Shimano Dura-Ace C40 Tubular
Tyres: Pirelli P-Zero Velo 25c Tubular
Handlebars: Syncros Creston iC SL integrated bar and stem, 400mm
Handlebar tape: Syncros
Stem: Syncros Creston iC SL 140mm
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace R9100
Saddle: Syncros XR 1.0
Seat post: Syncros Duncan SL Aero
Bottle cages: Tacx Deva
Computer: Garmin Edge 1030
Rider height: 1.87m
Seat height (from bottom bracket at centre): 820mm
Saddle nose to handlebars (at stem): 600mm
Weight: 7.37kg
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy