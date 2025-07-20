Can the Tour de France be over before it's over? – Analysis

By published

Tadej Pogačar is clearly in the driving seat at the end of the second week, but when is a race actually done?

Tadej Pogacar
Tadej Pogačar leads the Tour de France into the third and final week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de France is over. I'm sure you've heard that refrain multiple times this week. You've also probably heard others say that it isn't over until it's over, that the Tour is long. So which is it?

Apologies for bombarding you with so many Tour clichés straight off the bat, but these questions – or assertions – have dominated discourse during this second week of the race, as three-time winner Tadej Pogačar has turned the advantage in week one to a seemingly unassailable lead at the end of week two.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.