'I found it very strange' – Jan Willem van Schip disqualified yet again

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'For a long time, I didn’t get any clarity on exactly what the problem was' said the Dutch rider after his second disqualification in a month

Jan Willem van Schip at a track race
Jan Willem van Schip at a track race (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was just last month that Jan Willem van Schip said 'I don't really feel welcome in cycling' after his second disqualification in eight months, and now he has another.

This time the Azerion-Villa Valkenburg rider was taken out of the race on the final stage of the 2.2 UCI classified Ronde de L'Oise, adding another DSQ listing.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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