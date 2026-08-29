When it comes to the best road cycling shoes on the market, Specialized leads the pack, consistently innovating class-leading footwear for decades.

The S-Works Torch holds our top spot as the best overall road shoe. Our expert tester awarded it an almost flawless score, calling it the ultimate cycling shoe.

Right now, Balfe's Bikes has slashed 20% off the Specialized S-Works Torch, bringing the price down from £350 to just £279 – a rare £71 saving. To sweeten the deal further, enter code BALFES10 at checkout for an extra £10 off.

Balfe's Bikes offers the same 20% discount across all four colourways. Most sizes remain in stock, but at this price, these premium shoes won't stick around for long.

best road cycling shoe Save 20% (£71) Specialized S-Works Torch : was £350 now £279 at Balfe's Bikes Save 20% Our expert testers have put almost every road shoe on the market through its paces, yet nothing has beaten the S-Works Torch. Specialized refined every line of the Torch to boost both fit and performance. An all-new carbon sole features an internal I-Beam structure that maximises stiffness, efficiency, and power transfer without adding extra weight. Enter code BALFES10 at checkout to claim an extra £10 off your pair. Read our Specialized S-Works Torch review.

Specialized dubs the S-Works Torch the "winningest" footwear in road cycling, building on a decades-long legacy of dominant S-Works shoes – including the S-Works 6, S-Works 7, and S-Works Ares. As the current flagship model, the Torch uses Retül biomechanical fit data to deliver the exact power transfer and stiffness that drove its predecessors to victory across the WorldTour Pro Peloton.

As expected from the S-Works mark, the Torch packs high-end materials into an ultralight 225g package (per shoe). It boasts a full carbon sole with an internal I-Beam for maximum power transfer, dual alloy Boa S3 dials for precise adjustment, and an adaptive upper that flexes around your foot's unique shape to prevent hotspots.

Our expert tester, Aaron Borrill, awarded the S-Works Torch a glowing 4.5-star review, noting that only its steep RRP held it back from a perfect score. At this discounted price, it becomes an absolute bargain.

The Specialized S-Works Torch road shoe features a full carbon sole with I-Beam structure. (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

This Secialized deal applies to UK shoppers only, and I've not found any significant deals for US shoppers apart from the Specialized S-Works Torch Laced version with 31% off at Backcountry, however, there are very limited sizes.

Below are the best Specialized shoe deals from other retailers, relevant to your location and currency.