Zwift unveils new smart bike, rolls out a range of new in-game features, and integrates with popular wearable

Winter is coming, and for many cyclists, that means spending a little or a lot more time cycling indoors. When it’s cold and wet, a productive indoor training session can be the more attractive option for a range of reasons.

With that in mind, Zwift has announced a range of updates in its latest 'This season on Zwift' announcement, which, to many riders, signals the start of the indoor training and racing season.

Zwift was founded in 2014, and the platform regularly rolls out updates and new features as technology develops, but also to keep the in-game experience fun.

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The California-based company also acquired competitor indoor training platform, Rouvy, back in April. Within the latest updatres, Zwift has provided a little more information on what to expect next from this merger. For example, those with a Rouvy subscription will be able to pair Rouvy as a connection, which will sync activities across the two, and Rouvy rides will now accumulate Zwift XP at a rate of 5XP per kilometre.

This rollout delivers a range of updates, from hardware to virtual bikes. Here's the breakdown.

(Image credit: Zwift)

A new Zwift Ride smart bike

A new Zwift Ride V2 smart frame is available, starting today. The V2 model's price remains the same as the original, at $1299.99 / €1199.99 / £1099.99, but the brand says the new unit is more adjustable.

There's a new compact frame, which can fit riders from 4'10 to 6'6, and the V2 model will have multi-length crank arms as standard, so riders can choose between 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175mm crank arms.

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There's also an updated seatpost design for more fore-aft adjustability. These changes make sense. If you are going to offer an adjustable indoor-specific smart bike, a wide range of adjustability is going to be necessary, and we cited the fixed crank length as a drawback in our review of the V1 bike.

Zwift says the adjustable cranks and updated seatpost will be available to buy separately if you want to upgrade the V1 model.

(Image credit: Zwift)

A familiar part of the Zwift experience for many will be the home screen, where rides, races and training sessions can be selected. The home screen will get a refresh in late September. Planning and progress information will be given priority, and your next activity will be easy to access.

A new progress widget will also help Zwifters track progress towards weekly goals and career progression stats, which we understand was a much-requested update.

Zwift tells us that the Companion app is also being given a major update. It will be easier to view your training week and track fitness thanks to the new activity graph layout.

(Image credit: Zwift)

A new 'Watt Lock' function has also been created. It's an ERG mode toggle during free rides that allows riders to easily lock onto a target power. This sounds ideal for staying in a specific training zone. Players can also use Zwift game controllers to toggle the Watt Lock.

A new connection has also been created with the wrist-based fitness tracker, Whoop. This will allow Zwifters to connect their Whoop wearable and receive insights based on their Whoop Recovery score.

According to Zwift, on Whoop red days, it will auto-adjust personal riding recommendations to tailor athletes' sessions. Later in the fall, Zwift rides and runs will also be visible in the Whoop app.

Watopia, the most popular virtual world in Zwift, is going to be expanded. 18 kilometres of virtual roads are set to be added, inspired by the West Coast of California and Catalina Island. The new roads will feature two crit-style circuits and a flat bypass option around the Epic KOM. A new Archipelago island chain will also be available to discover from October 26th.

(Image credit: Zwift)

New in game racing and events

The Tour of Watopia will run again this year from October 5th to November 22nd. Double Zwift XP points will be on offer, as well as a new 'ultimate challenge'.

A new 'Power Play' campaign will launch in November. This function will make use of power segments in New York, Montmartre and The Grade climbs. Rewards will be on offer for the Power Play challenges.

All this hard work will be rewarded with the chance to win more virtual goodies; alas, Zwift isn't handing out actual bikes as prizes just yet.

Riding in Zwift earns drops. Drops, Zwift's in-game currency, can be spent in the Zwift online store. Virtual Kona and Factor bikes will be coming to the store, as well as Black Inc wheels and the Zwift x Pinarello paint scheme.

Two new Halo bikes from Cervélo and Canyon will be coming too. Only 9000 Zwifters own Halo bikes, and they can be accessed by fully upgrading three bikes from three brands currently. Zwift says to stay tuned for the rollout of this one.

Zwift Racing will also be available with TT, Crit and longer Epic formats; the first series will be sponsored by Dura-Ace (notable timing, given a new version of the groupset was spotted at the Vuelta) and begins this month.

The Zwift Racing League (ZRL) will also begin in September, and as the weather deteriorates, many riders will make use of virtual racing to stay sharp. Zwift is aiming to make the racing more accessible by holding ‘Road to Zwift Racing League’ rides.

A new Race of Truth will also be rolled out, not a time trial as per the name but a mass-start, draftless points race that the brand says will introduce a 'new tactical challenge'.