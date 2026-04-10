Don't call it an inner tube: Lidl-Trek to debut innovative 'double-bubble' safety system at Paris-Roubaix

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The 'Odyssey Optis' system uses an inflatable tyre liner, which sits inside a tubeless tyre

A Bontrager wheel fitted with an Odysey Optis inflation system
(Image credit: Patrick Fletcher)

Lidl-Trek will be using an inflatable Odyssey Optis tyre liner system at Paris-Roubaix to boost protection and to enable the team's riders to keep riding a little bit further in the event of a puncture.

Paris-Roubaix always causes flats and even destroys wheels entirely. We have seen teams use foam tyre inserts and even tubular glue to help provide extra insurance to the tubeless setups that are now used, to ensure the tyres stay on the rim in the event of an untimely puncture.

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A mechanic holding up an Odyssey tubeless insert
Here is the Optic inner tube on it's own (Image credit: Pete Trifunovic)