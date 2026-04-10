Don't call it an inner tube: Lidl-Trek to debut innovative 'double-bubble' safety system at Paris-Roubaix

Lidl-Trek will be using an inflatable Odyssey Optis tyre liner system at Paris-Roubaix to boost protection and to enable the team's riders to keep riding a little bit further in the event of a puncture.

Paris-Roubaix always causes flats and even destroys wheels entirely. We have seen teams use foam tyre inserts and even tubular glue to help provide extra insurance to the tubeless setups that are now used, to ensure the tyres stay on the rim in the event of an untimely puncture.

Lidl-Trek, however, has found another neat solution in this quest.

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While visiting teams and scoping out bikes and tech in the run-up to the race, we spotted some unusual-looking double-headed valves on Mads Pederson's spare bike that had us stumped until we saw the 'Odyssey' brand name on one side.

Odyssey, a brand that's perhaps more well-known in the BMX world, is behind the Optis system, which it offers in 27.5 / 29 and 700c road sizes. The 700c long-valve Optis tubes retail at $89.99 each, making it a fairly expensive upgrade.

Optis stand for Odyssey Pneumatic tyre insert system. It's a tuneable nylon reinforced TPU insert, which resists expanding when inflated, meaning it can be inflated to a higher pressure than the tyre it sits inside, while allowing that tyre to still be inflated to its own optimal (read: lower) pressure.

It is said to help prevent tyre burping and to protect against impacts and pinch flats, as well as acting as a bead lock whilst giving the rider more of a chance of riding on a punctured tyre, which sounds like a perfect fit for a lot of the challenges that the Roubaix cobblestones create.

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