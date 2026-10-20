Pavel Sivakov bids farewell to UAE Team Emirates-XRG to link up with Tadej Pogačar's newest rival

A switch of big-name domestiques has been confirmed as Pavel Sivakov will leave Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG and spend the next three seasons with Paul Seixas' Decathlon CMA CGM.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has been an important ally for Pogačar in three seasons he has spent at UAE, forming part of the support cast for his Tour de France victories in 2024 and 2025, and linking up with him at this year's Vuelta a España until the Slovenian's early exit.

Now, though, Sivakov is headed for pastures new, with Decathlon CMA CGM, who are looking to build around the 20-year-old super-talent Seixas, announcing his arrival from 2027 on Tuesday.

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Sivakov's signing comes alongside those of Ben O'Connor and Laurens De Plus, as Decathlon – who have moved their company base to Switzerland in a bid to free up room on the wage bill – attempt to keep hold of Seixas beyond the expiry of his current deal at the end of next season.

"An experienced rider, Pavel joins our project through 2029," read a statement from the team. "A key addition who will put his expertise and top-level experience at the team’s service."

Sivakov was one of the most prolific talents in the sport at U23 level but hasn't had quite the same impact at professional level. Though he does have four stage race titles and two Grand Tour top-10 finishes to his name, he has largely drifted into a domestique role, and that was even more clearly the case when he left the Ineos team after his first six pro seasons to join UAE.

In that time, he has established himself as a loyal and trusted helper, while also turning his quality into results of his own such as his GC success at last year's Ruta del Sol and his ninth place in the 2024 Vuelta. He rounded out his stint at UAE with a podium at the Veneto Classic won by his world champion teammate Brandon McNulty.

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"Closing a chapter of my life and career," Sivakov said in a social media statement confirming his departure from UAE Team Emirates-XRG.

"In the heat of the moment, it’s always hard to realise and appreciate the value of what we’ve achieved. As athletes, we’re constantly focused on our next goals, always looking ahead and moving forward. Now, taking a step back and looking through some photos, I’m realising just how many incredible moments I’ve been part of over the last three seasons. I already feel nostalgic, knowing that these will certainly be some of the best memories of my career.

"I’m extremely proud and grateful to have been part of UAE over the past three years, contributing to some historic performances, but most importantly, being part of an amazing group of people. A group where everyone played a role in each success, supported one another through the difficult moments, and always managed to stay positive."

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