Pavel Sivakov bids farewell to UAE Team Emirates-XRG to link up with Tadej Pogačar's newest rival

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'These will certainly be some of the best memories of my career' says Frenchman after three-year stint at UAE, as he signs for Decathlon CMA CGM

COMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 12: (L-R) Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step, Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and Pavel Sivakov of Russia and UAE Team Emirates compete during the 118th Il Lombardia 2024 a 255km one day race from Bergamo to Como / #UCIWT / on October 12, 2024 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A switch of big-name domestiques has been confirmed as Pavel Sivakov will leave Tadej Pogačar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG and spend the next three seasons with Paul Seixas' Decathlon CMA CGM.

The 29-year-old Frenchman has been an important ally for Pogačar in three seasons he has spent at UAE, forming part of the support cast for his Tour de France victories in 2024 and 2025, and linking up with him at this year's Vuelta a España until the Slovenian's early exit.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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