Movistar rider quits team two years early to join influx of Netcompany Ineos signings

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Spain's Javier Romo will be the British team's eighth new signing

2026 Tour de France: Javi Romo during stage 13
2026 Tour de France: Javier Romo during stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Netcompany Ineos have announced that Spanish all-rounder and former WorldTour stage winner Javier Romo has signed with the British team for two years.

The rider from Toledo has reached a joint agreement with his current team, Movistar, to end his contract two years early.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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