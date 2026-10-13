Scorpion logo returns to yellow jersey after 33 years as Castelli becomes new kit partner for Tour de France and other ASO races

Castelli’s scorpion logo will return to the Tour de France’s yellow jersey next year for the first time in more than 30 years, with the Italian company announced as the new kit partner for race owners ASO.

Castelli made the yellow jersey for the Tour between 1989 and 1994, during which time Greg LeMond won two of the iconic jerseys and Miguel Indurain four. Now, Castelli will take over from fellow Italian brand Santini and make jerseys and other kit for all ASO’s 27 professional races and amateur challenges, including the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and both the men’s and women’s Vuelta a España.

Other major races include Paris-Nice, the Tour Auvergne Rhône Alpes and the Volta a Catalunya, alongside amateur events like l’Etape du Tour and the Paris-Roubaix Challenge. The agreement extends to all the sub-classifications in all the races.

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Castelli’s take on the Tour de France yellow jersey will be revealed at the Tour de France route presentation in Paris next week, on October 22. The green, polka-dot, and white young jerseys – for the points, mountains, and youth classifications, respectively – will be revealed at a later date.

Cyclingnews understands that Giro d'Italia organisers, RCS Sport, will no longer use Castelli for their jerseys, but the deal with ASO means Castelli will still increase its visibility, providing kit to the classification leaders of two Grand Tours and a host of other races, totalling more than over 100 race days across men's and women's calendars.

"This is a truly monumental moment in Castelli’s 150-year history," said Steve Smith, Castelli’s Global Brand Manager. "For a global cycling brand, producing the Maillot Jaune of the Tour de France is the greatest honour there is, not to mention the jerseys for other major races such as Paris-Nice, Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, and the Vuelta a España.

"Returning to the Tour de France feels like a real homecoming. We are incredibly proud of our heritage in the race, but even more excited to shape its future by outfitting the next generation of champions with garments that push the boundaries of speed, comfort, and style."

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Over the years, companies like Le Coq Sportif, Giordana and Nike have all made the jerseys for the Tour, each reflecting a certain era of the sport. Santini is the incumbent manufacturer, having begun supplying the Tour and associated races in 2022. The Italian brand attracted criticism at the recent Vuelta a España when riders were forced to cut their shorts, claiming there were insufficient sizes available.

Yan Le Moënner, the CEO at ASO, welcomed the partnership, saying: "Once again, history meets the future. Castelli’s experience and expertise ensure that our leading riders will be equipped with products that meet the highest standards of quality."