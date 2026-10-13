Scorpion logo returns to yellow jersey after 33 years as Castelli becomes new kit partner for Tour de France and other ASO races

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'We are incredibly proud of our heritage in the race, but even more excited to shape its future' says Italian brand as it takes over from Santini

Miguel Indurain as race-leader on stage 11 of the 1994 Tour de France from Cahors to Hautacam. (Photo by Graham Watson/Getty Images)
Indurain wearing Castelli yellow at the 1994 Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Castelli’s scorpion logo will return to the Tour de France’s yellow jersey next year for the first time in more than 30 years, with the Italian company announced as the new kit partner for race owners ASO.

Castelli made the yellow jersey for the Tour between 1989 and 1994, during which time Greg LeMond won two of the iconic jerseys and Miguel Indurain four. Now, Castelli will take over from fellow Italian brand Santini and make jerseys and other kit for all ASO’s 27 professional races and amateur challenges, including the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, and both the men’s and women’s Vuelta a España.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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