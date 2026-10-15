Should you rethink the cycling kit you're buying? Why circularity could be the future of sustainable clothing

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From an infinitely recyclable jersey to pre-ordered kit which takes weeks to arrive, the way we make clothing is changing. We set out to investigate the future of cycling clothing, how some brands are innovating, and what the mainstream producers think of it all

A collage of imagery related to cycling kit, with a circular arrow overlayed.
Could the cycling industry lead the way in the clothing industry's sustainability battle? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the European Environment Agency (EEA), each European citizen throws away an average of 16kg of textiles each year. The EEA estimates almost 75% of this is incinerated or ends up in landfill, and some is shipped to Asia and Africa.

The reality of this is shocking. I’ve seen it first-hand at markets in Tunisia where hundreds of tables of clothing are piled high and sold for a few pounds, and global fast fashion brands do the same thing but on a much, much bigger scale around the world.

Emma Cole

Emma Cole is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who loves anything to do with adventure, sport and sustainability. Alongside writing about these passions for Cyclingnews, her work has also featured in Cycling Weekly, Outdoors Magic and Cyclist Magazine - where she previously held the role of Features Writer for over two years. Emma hosts her own podcast, The Passion Stories Podcast and has a first-class degree in French and Politics.

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