Picnic PostNL finalising new bike supplier amid Lapierre woes, Jayco-AlUla hit by bank transfer issue, as both teams explain missed deadline for 2027 WorldTour registration

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Both teams insist they are on track to form part of the WorldTour in 2027

WATERSLEY, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 16: Daniela Hezinova of Czech Republic and Team Picnic PostNL competes during the 28th Eneco Tour Women 2026, Stage 3 a 87.8km stage from Sittard to Watersley on October 16, 2026 in Watersley, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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There were two notable absentees from the UCI's list of pre-registered teams for the 2027 season on Monday, but both Picnic PostNL and Jayco-AlUla insist they will be part of the men's and women's WorldTour in 2027 and have offered explanations as to why they missed the initial deadline.

Both teams operate top-level men's and women's squads and have submitted applications to the UCI to renew their WorldTour licences in 2027. However, they have not yet provided essential supporting documentation to the sport's governing body.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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