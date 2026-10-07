If you're preparing for indoor riding season, then the always-ready Zwift Ride V2 bundle is arguably the best all-in-one indoor cycling setup that should be on your radar.

The Zwift Ride V2 bundle is currently discounted by 10%, which is a saving of $130/£110/€120 depending on your location.

Shop the Zwift Ride V2 bundle.

The Zwift Ride bundle comes with the updated Ride V2 smart frame, the Kickr Core 2 and the Cog and Click virtual shifting and gearing system.

We are already huge fans of the Zwift Ride and rate it as one of the best smart bikes on the market. Building on the original, the Zwift Ride V2 adds multi-length cranks, expanded saddle adjustability, and a wider-diameter handlebar, making it easy to dial in your perfect fit so you can get riding faster.

Below you'll find the region-specific deals. At this price, they are sure to be popular. Like all the best cycling deals, they are only available while stocks last.

Zwift Ride V2 bundle deals

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly indoor setup and wish to use your own bike, then the Wahoo Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is our best smart trainer recommendation.

The Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is recommended if you want virtual shifting and handlebar control for seamless, quiet shifting and in-game navigation.

It features a 1,800-watt maximum resistance, 16% gradient simulation and a power accuracy of 2%. The Core 2 includes Wi-Fi for faster, more reliable data transmission, and it's compatible with almost any 8-13-speed bike.

Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click is also discounted by 10% and equates to a saving of $55/£50/€55, depending on your location.

Kickr Core 2 with Zwift Cog and Click deals

This month, the Zwift Companion app will also get a fresh new look. Major updates to the home screen will simplify the experience, bringing ride stats front and centre.

Zwift is also set to further expand Watopia, the most popular destination in indoor cycling. Inspired by the West Coast of California and Catalina Island, this expansion adds roughly 18 kilometres of new roads and two crit-style circuits designed specifically for racing.