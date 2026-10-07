Get 10% off the Zwift Ride V2 bundle, and gear up for indoor riding with the ultimate Zwift indoor cycling setup

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Invest in your best winter of indoor riding with the Zwift Ride V2 smart frame equipped with the Kickr Core 2 and the Cog and Click

Zwift Ride V2 Bundle
(Image credit: Zwift)

If you're preparing for indoor riding season, then the always-ready Zwift Ride V2 bundle is arguably the best all-in-one indoor cycling setup that should be on your radar.

The Zwift Ride V2 bundle is currently discounted by 10%, which is a saving of $130/£110/€120 depending on your location.

Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.



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