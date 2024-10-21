Why now? Back on the turbo after a decade away

By
published

After ten years avoiding indoor training, here's why I've finally got back on the horse, and what I am hoping to gain

Wahoo Turbo Training
(Image credit: Will Jones)

I used to be an absolute fiend for the turbo as a younger man. I wouldn’t say I enjoyed it though. I was at quite an unhappy point of my life; after university, trying to find my feet as an adult, a little lonely, struggling with some obsessive weight control, and relatively new to cycling. I’d started racing cyclocross with my local club, and so as each winter rolled around I’d dig out an old, cheap magnetic trainer, fit a turbo tyre to a spare wheel and do an hour of intervals four or five nights a week after work.

I had no concept of training properly then. More riding = more fast. Harder = better. Active recovery? Never heard of him. One of the first things I wrote after joining Cyclingnews was a piece on my relationship with cycling and eating disorders, which is worth a read for a bit of context. The short version though is that I used the turbo as a stick to beat myself with for a long time, alone in a basement flat in Leeds. It was something, along with my body weight, that I could control. I was fresh out of university, was never in a position to buy a power meter, and to be honest despite having a heart rate monitor I never really put the time in to learn about training with it properly. I’d just run myself ragged staring at a stopwatch. 

Image 1 of 2
Wahoo Turbo Training
It slightly boggles my mind that I can control a fan with my heart...(Image credit: Will Jones)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Senior Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. He’s tried his hand at most cycling disciplines, from the standard mix of road, gravel, and mountain bike, to the more unusual like bike polo and tracklocross. He’s made his own bike frames, covered tech news from the biggest races on the planet, and published countless premium galleries thanks to his excellent photographic eye. Also, given he doesn’t ever ride indoors he’s become a real expert on foul-weather riding gear. His collection of bikes is a real smorgasbord, with everything from vintage-style steel tourers through to superlight flat bar hill climb machines.