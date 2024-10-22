How realistic are Zwift's climbs? We've compared virtual mountains to the real thing

By
published

From Box Hill, to Alpe du Zwift, to Mont Ventoux. Just how much like the real thing are Zwift's virtual versions?

ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE JULY 14 LR Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates white best young jersey and Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Yellow Leader Jersey compete during the 109th Tour de France 2022 Stage 12 a 1651km stage from Brianon to LAlpe dHuez 1471m TDF2022 WorldTour on July 14 2022 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Bernard Papon PoolGetty Images
(Image credit: Bernard Papon / Pool Getty Images)
Jump to:

With the seasons changing, a lot of us will be swapping the road for indoor training. For a lot of indoor cyclists, Zwift is one of the most popular indoor training platforms that people use with a multitude or virtual worlds and routes. A big part of the appeal of Zwift is the inclusion of virtual famous climbs that we can test ourselves on for personal bests, against our friends, or see how we compare to the fastest riders in the world. But just how realistic are these virtual climbs compared to the real thing? To discover what differences there are between them, we’ve looked in detail at Box Hill, Alpe d'Huez (du Zwift), and Mt Ventoux (Ventop) to see how they compare.

Box Hill

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Andy Turner