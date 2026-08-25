'The first thing I told the riders was – find shelter!' – How one team lived through the Vuelta a España hailstorm and stage cancellation drama

News
By
Published

'The noise of the hail made it really hard to hear what was happening' says EF Education-EasyPost sports director

Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education - EasyPost reacts after the cancellation of the stage due to a hailstorm during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 3 a 174km from Gruissan - Aude to Font Romeu 1941m / The stage is cancelled due to extreme weather conditions / #UCIWT / on August 24, 2026 in Font Romeu, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Vuelta a España's riders and teams woke up this morning in Andorra, the marks from the huge hailstones that impacted on their arms during the storm-struck cancellation of stage 3 will likely have faded. But the memories of one of the most unusual days in recent Grand Tour history – those will take some time to go.

To recap briefly, with 15 kilometres to go, a very heavy thunderstorm morphed into an even heavier hailstorm, forcing the stage, finishing 2,000 metres above sea level in the Pyrenees at Fort Romeu, to be suspended and riders to seek shelter as best they could.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.