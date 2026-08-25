'There’s not much you can do' – Sepp Kuss misses his plan to be with Pogačar but puts himself in podium contention on first Vuelta a España mountain test
'Probably the race behind was exciting to watch' says 2023 Vuelta champion
Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) recognised that the rest of the Vuelta a España peloton is riding a different race to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but it’s a race the US rider has put himself in the thick of after the first mountain test.
Stage 3's uphill finish was cancelled, but the stage 4 rollercoaster in the Andorran mountains was also going to signal a first big GC battle following the race’s opening time trial on Saturday.
As expected, Pogačar wiped the floor with the competition, attacking 50km out and extending his overall lead by nearly three minutes.
Kuss, the 2023 Vuelta champion, hit the line in fifth place, as part of a six-man chase group that constituted the best of the rest.
“It was a fast day, not so much chasing him, more everyone behind looking at each other. Probably the race behind was exciting to watch,” Kuss said at the finish.
“It was tough. It’s only the fourth stage and a short stage like this. It’s a tough start.”
Kuss was initially distanced when Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM) ripped up the chase group on the penultimate climb of the Coll d’Ordino and drew out Oscar Oonley (Netcompany-Ineos) and Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), but made his way back alongside Enric Mas (Movistar).
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It was all he could do at that point, but he did reveal he had a different plan in mind after he was seen looking to attack in the very early phases of the stage.
“My idea was to get into the breakaway in order to anticipate [Pogačar’s] attack, but it wasn’t possible. That is the only way you can, at least, be with him for a time.
“There’s not much to be done,” he added of Pogačar’s superiority.
GC Kuss?
Kuss came into this Vuelta undecided on his ambitions, whether that was to target the general classification or stage wins, noting that he’d make a call after the first week.
His inclination to get up the road early would indicate that stage wins are the focus. However, his performance and finishing position suggest he’s on par with the other riders in the chase group, who are going all-in for the final podium.
In terms of the overall standings, Kuss is fourth overall, 23 seconds down on Roglič, who, in second place, is the reference point for the rest of the GC contenders.
“So far [it’s tight] but we’ll see,” said Kuss, who is Visma's only possible GC shot after Ben Tulett and Jørgen Nordhagen both lost several minutes.
“There are a lot of hard stages, and the fatigue will build up for sure.
“It’s an interesting fight. In the group behind, there was always attacks; each rider was on their own. It was a very entertaining route and stage.”
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Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.
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