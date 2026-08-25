'There’s not much you can do' – Sepp Kuss misses his plan to be with Pogačar but puts himself in podium contention on first Vuelta a España mountain test

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'Probably the race behind was exciting to watch' says 2023 Vuelta champion

Sepp Kuss leads Felix Gall and Enric Mas in the chase group behind Tadej Pogačar on the road to Andorra la Vella on stage 4 of the Vuelta a España
Sepp Kuss leads the chase group behind Tadej Pogačar on the road to Andorra la Vella (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sepp Kuss (Visma-Lease a Bike) recognised that the rest of the Vuelta a España peloton is riding a different race to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but it’s a race the US rider has put himself in the thick of after the first mountain test.

Stage 3's uphill finish was cancelled, but the stage 4 rollercoaster in the Andorran mountains was also going to signal a first big GC battle following the race’s opening time trial on Saturday.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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