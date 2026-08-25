'I was up all night' – Oscar Onley hit by another setback but comes through first Vuelta a España GC showdown

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ANDORRA LA VELLA, ANDORRA - AUGUST 25: Oscar Onley of Great Britain and Netcompany INEOS Cycling Team competes in the chase group during the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 4 a 104.8km from Andorra la Vella to Andorra la Vella / #UCIWT / on August 25, 2026 in Andorra la Vella, Andorra. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oscar Onley has had a wretched season and he must have been cursing the cycling gods once again as he revealed he was beset by illness ahead of the first big test of the Vuelta a España.

The British rider, fourth at last year's Tour de France, has been hit by illnesses and crashes since his high-profile move to Netcompany-Ineos and is racing the Vuelta after missing the Tour through injury.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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