Hope for Lapierre as court decision gives French bike manufacturer 'the right and the time to fight'

News
By
Published

After its parent company was declared insolvent, Lapierre has begun a six-month period operating under court supervision

LAPIERRE bikes have been saved from the brink. (Photo by Riccardo Milani / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)
Good news for the survival of Lapierre bikes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After its parent company Accell was declared insolvent at the beginning of August, there is hope for French bike brand Lapierre, according to the company’s Directeur Général, William Perrier.

Accell has been in trouble for some time, and was finally declared insolvent on August 5, putting its brands at risk of closure. However, court proceedings in Dijon, France have given Lapierre some breathing space.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.