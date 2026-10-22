Cannondale’s Connecticut HQ to close with the global headquarters moving to the Netherlands

News
By
Published

North American operations will be run from the West Coast

EF Education - EasyPost&#039;s Cannondale bikes, during the La Vuelta Espana 2026. (Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
0

American bike brand Cannondale is set to close down its Connecticut headquarters as part of a restructuring by its parent company, Pon Holdings and its US brands; the move is set to see multiple jobs lost.

For years, the company’s global headquarters has been in Wilton, Connecticut, but operations there will be wound down over the next eight months, with the company’s global base moving to Woudenberg, Netherlands, which currently serves as the European HQ.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
TOPICS
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.