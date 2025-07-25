Wahoo Trackr Radar Review: Garmin's Varia has been dethroned

Brilliant battery life and excellent features make for a superb radar light

By published
Wahoo Trackr Radar
(Image: © Future)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Wahoo Trackr Radar is almost as good as, or a fair bit better than, the competition in most aspects. Battery life is class leading while the different light modes and brake light are great features. Field of view is not quite as wide as Garmin, but the minutely different mount is the biggest annoyance.

Pros

    A wide variety of secure mounting options for different seat posts

    Very good battery life

    Light is bright and has side visibility

    Great array of modes and features

    Wahoo App makes setup and features easy to use

Cons

    Mount can be fiddly to adjust initially

    Mounting system is 1mm deeper than standard quarter turn mounts

    Only works with bike computers rather than with a phone app too

    FOV is not quite as wide as the Garmin Varia

Wahoo Trackr Radar

Price: £179.99 / $249.99

Weight: 62g / 100g or 2.2oz / 3.5oz (without/with mount?

Light Modes: 4

Field of View: 35º

Battery life: 20hrs (claimed)

Wahoo Trackr Radar

Dual LEDs provide great visibility
Wahoo Trackr Radar
The unit comes neatly boxed in fully recyclable materials
Wahoo Trackr Radar
The rear mount
Wahoo Trackr Radar
Instructions and accessories are supplies
Wahoo Trackr Radar
Fitted to the bike, with decent side visibility for the light against the competition
Attributes

Notes

Rating

Design and aesthetics

The unit itself is slim, lightweight, and the mount is exceptional, working with pretty much any shape or depth seat post I’ve thrown at it. However, making the turn mount 1mm deeper so that it is not compatible with other mounts is a weird and frankly daft move, otherwise it would be 10/10.

9/10

Light performance

Garmin’s Varia RTL515 offers a slightly higher max lumens, but 53 on the Wahoo is plenty good enough. Multiple LEDs make the flash more visible, while there is enough side visibility for additional safety.

9/10

Radar performance

Radar detection is on par or better than the Garmin Varia RTL515 I have, with similar detection range and slightly smaller FOV. However, the radar feature only works with cycling computers, whereas the Trek CarBack can work with a phone app, making it a little more versatile in that area. The CarBack also has a longer pickup range, but the Trackr beats it on FOV and not having false negatives, very important for a radar light.

8/10

Practical features

We’re going off light features, not the mount. A brake light, auto-dimming when cars are not present, and flash to warn when a car is detected regardless of light mode are all brilliant features that I love. Multiple modes and easy to use button all boost this performance.

10/10

Battery and charging

A battery life that is better than any other available radar light on the market in comparable modes is great. Charging is done easily via USB-C and does not take overly long at 2 hours. The battery port could do with being located somewhere other than underneath the light though where dirt can flick up.

9/10

Value for money

It’s a little more expensive than the Garmin Varia and Trek CarBack, but it packs so many more excellent features, greater battery life, and super light and radar that it makes the unit the best radar light available at the moment and so in my books it’s worth the money.

10/10

Overall rating

Row 6 - Cell 1

92

Andy Turner
Andy Turner
Freelance writer

Freelance cycling journalist Andy Turner is a fully qualified sports scientist, cycling coach at ATP Performance, and aerodynamics consultant at Venturi Dynamics. He also spent 3 years racing as a UCI Continental professional and held a British Cycling Elite Race Licence for 7 years. He now enjoys writing fitness and tech related articles, and putting cycling products through their paces for reviews. Predominantly road focussed, he is slowly venturing into the world of gravel too, as many ‘retired’ UCI riders do.

 

When it comes to cycling equipment, he looks for functionality, a little bit of bling, and ideally aero gains. Style and tradition are secondary, performance is key.

He has raced the Tour of Britain and Volta a Portugal, but nowadays spends his time on the other side of races in the convoy as a DS, coaching riders to race wins themselves, and limiting his riding to Strava hunting, big adventures, and café rides.

