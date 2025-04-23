Marco Frigo, Matthew Riccitello shine for Israel-Premier Tech as team overcome Derek Gee's time loss at Tour of the Alps

On Tuesday, Israel-Premier Tech's Derek Gee looked like a tired man as he rolled into Vipiteno on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, fifty seconds behind the main GC after not quite being there in the key moments.

Just 24 hours later, the Canadian was a picture of joy as he crossed the line on stage 3, taking third place behind a huge solo win for his teammate Marco Frigo, and backing up a spirited counter-attack from Matthew Riccitello. What a difference a day can make.

If stage 2 was a slight disappointment for Israel-Premier Tech, stage 3 was the total opposite. Gee may still be down on GC, but with Frigo's victory and a strong showing for Riccitello – now 11th on GC – that's unlikely to bother the team on Wednesday evening.

"What a great day," Gee told Cyclingnews at the finish, once he'd shared hugs and congratulations with his teammates.

"When Marco was off the front we heard the gap and then I could see him in the final, it was pretty awesome. Once I heard the gaps, I was expecting [that he could win], but it was pretty early in the stage that he went solo. I was like 'Woah, you never know, it will be impressive if he does' but he's an impressive rider.

"[Matthew] was also flying on that last climb, so I think it's just a great day for the team."

For a brief moment, it looked as if Israel-Premier Tech could be on for a one-two as Riccitello attacked from the main group and flew across to the remaining breakaway riders with ease. Ultimately it wasn't to be, and the young American finished in the group with Gee, but Riccitello demonstrated the level he's at this year, and could be on track for a top-10 finish here.

The story of the day for Israel-Premier Tech was of course still Frigo's win, his first as a professional and a welcome salve after several near-misses in 2024. Going solo from 70km to go, it was a particularly spectacular way to win, and also Frigo's own bounce back after the opening two stages.

"In the last few days I was suffering a bit with the high intensity, so my idea was to set my own pace," he said. "Because if I was coming to the last climb with these guys, more climbers, it would be more difficult to win the stage. So I tried this card to play and go solo because once I'm solo I can just set my pace.

"It was not planned to go solo from so far, but once you are there, especially with my way of riding, it's better to keep the pace and go as far as you can."

Frigo was the first to admit that he's not a pure climber, nor a frequent winner, but it was his mindset and learnings from his last breakaway efforts that helped him finally take his first pro victory.

"Last year in the Vuelta I lost the stage on a corner after attacking from early, so especially in a big group like this it's better to anticipate, not just stay in the group," he said. "I cannot be a climber for sure, but I always grew up with the mindset that I have to fight on the climbs, and I don't give up easily in the climbs just because I'm 70 kilos.

After losing time on the opening days, Frigo isn't in the picture for GC at this race, but it's something he's working towards and will suit his all-around abilities.

"It's an ongoing process in the team," he said. "In the most important races, I'm not the leader, but this team is giving me all the support I need to manage my personal ambitions for example in smaller races, and I think I will have more GC responsibilities, later on, after the Giro in smaller races. Of course, I'm not there, but I'm working to get there, every day my goal is to be better than the day before."

Before he tests out his own GC ambitions, Frigo will head to the Giro in support of Gee, reprising a racing relationship that goes back to their days as up-and-coming riders, and where their similar styles should complement each other.

"It's great to work with him in the GC project, but I mean in 2023 when I was in all those breakaways in the Giro, he was in almost as many and we were in a couple together. So it's been really cool racing with him," Gee said.

"Marco is just a great guy. He puts in the work. I've been teammates with him since we were both on the Continental team here so he's a really good friend and I'm lucky to call him a teammate."

As for Gee, being slightly off the top pace on stages 1 and 2 may mean he's less likely to win the Tour of the Alps, but there's no sign of alarm ahead of the Giro. Though this race is competitive, for many it's about building towards the Grand Tour instead of a result here, and Gee feels he's on that path.

"I'm just hoping my legs build throughout the race towards the Giro," he said. "The big goal's in a couple of weeks, so just every day getting a little more intensity and a couple more race days and hopefully building throughout."

