Marco Frigo, Matthew Riccitello shine for Israel-Premier Tech as team overcome Derek Gee's time loss at Tour of the Alps

A stage win and strong performances cancel out any worry about GC as Gee focuses on Giro d'Italia preparation

INNICHEN ITALY APRIL 23 Marco Frigo of Italy and Team Israel Premier Tech celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 45th Tour of the Alps 2025 Stage 3 a 1455km stage from Sterzing to Innichen San Candido 1176m on April 23 2025 in Innichen Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Marco Frigo won stage 3 of Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Israel-Premier Tech's Derek Gee looked like a tired man as he rolled into Vipiteno on stage 2 of the Tour of the Alps, fifty seconds behind the main GC after not quite being there in the key moments.

Just 24 hours later, the Canadian was a picture of joy as he crossed the line on stage 3, taking third place behind a huge solo win for his teammate Marco Frigo, and backing up a spirited counter-attack from Matthew Riccitello. What a difference a day can make.

