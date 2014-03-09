Trending

Villegas wins Vuelta Mexico

Young triumphs on final stage

Brief Results
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:52:33
2Jacobe Keough (USA) 5-Hour Energy
3Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
4Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
5Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
6Luis Fernando Macias (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
7Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Canel's Turbo
8Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia

Final general classification
1Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia15:11:30
2Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:03
3Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredores Team Chetuma0:00:12
4Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:26
5Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:30
6David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:39
7Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:48
8Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:59
9Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars0:01:01
10Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma0:01:05

