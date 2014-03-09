Villegas wins Vuelta Mexico
Young triumphs on final stage
Stage 6: Mexico City -
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:52:33
|2
|Jacobe Keough (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|3
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|4
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|5
|Francisco Chamorro (Arg) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|6
|Luis Fernando Macias (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
|7
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|8
|Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|15:11:30
|2
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:03
|3
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredores Team Chetuma
|0:00:12
|4
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:26
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:30
|6
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:39
|7
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:48
|8
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:00:59
|9
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars
|0:01:01
|10
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
|0:01:05
