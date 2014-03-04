Trending

Villegas wins opening stage at Vuelta Mexico

Colombian earns leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia1:47:56
2Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:03
3Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:08
4Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
5David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:10
6Tilegen Maidos (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:11
7Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars0:00:14
8Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Coldeportes-Claro
9Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:23
10Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:43

General classification after stage 1
1Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia1:47:56
2Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:03
3Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:08
4Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
5David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:10
6Tilegen Maidos (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:11
7Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars0:00:14
8Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Coldeportes-Claro
9Viktor Okishev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:23
10Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:43

Latest on Cyclingnews