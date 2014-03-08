Trending

Villegas wins again at Vuelta Mexico

Ayazbayev remains in leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia2:21:37
2Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:05
3Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:06
4Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
5David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
6Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
7Jacobe Keough (USA) 5-Hour Energy
8Luis Fernando Macias (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
9Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
10Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos

General classification after stage 4
1Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana13:14:49
2Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredores Team Chetuma0:00:05
3Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:12
4Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:24
5David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:25
6Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:27
7Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:53
8Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:54
9Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma0:00:56
10Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars

