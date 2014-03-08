Villegas wins again at Vuelta Mexico
Ayazbayev remains in leader's jersey
Stage 4: Tlaxcala - Huamantla
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|2:21:37
|2
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:05
|3
|Edson Calderon (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:00:06
|4
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|5
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Continental Team Astana
|7
|Jacobe Keough (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|8
|Luis Fernando Macias (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
|9
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|10
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|13:14:49
|2
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredores Team Chetuma
|0:00:05
|3
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:00:12
|4
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:24
|5
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:25
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:27
|7
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:53
|8
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:00:54
|9
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
|0:00:56
|10
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars
