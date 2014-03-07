Trending

Ochoa wins Mexico stage 3

Ayazbayev takes race lead from Prado

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 Colombia5:23:15
2Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredadores Team Chetuma0:00:05
3Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex0:00:07
4David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:09
5Edson Calderon (Col) 4 72 Colombia0:00:15
6Juan Villegas (Col) 4 72 Colombia0:00:21
7Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
8Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:22
9Rob Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
10Juan Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:24

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana10:52:59
2Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredadores Team Chetuma0:00:05
3Juan Villegas (Col) 4 72 Colombia0:00:25
4Juan Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest0:00:31
5David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:32
6Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman0:00:34
7Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP0:00:42
8Diego Ochoa (Col) 4 72 Colombia0:01:01
9Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredadores Team Chetuma0:01:03
10Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars Code Guanaju

Latest on Cyclingnews