Ochoa wins Mexico stage 3
Ayazbayev takes race lead from Prado
Stage 3: Cuautla - La Malinche
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 Colombia
|5:23:15
|2
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredadores Team Chetuma
|0:00:05
|3
|Julio Alexis Camacho (Col) Arenas Tlax Mex
|0:00:07
|4
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:09
|5
|Edson Calderon (Col) 4 72 Colombia
|0:00:15
|6
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4 72 Colombia
|0:00:21
|7
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|8
|Carter Jones (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:22
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|10
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|10:52:59
|2
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredadores Team Chetuma
|0:00:05
|3
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4 72 Colombia
|0:00:25
|4
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest
|0:00:31
|5
|David Belda (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:32
|6
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis-Hagens Berman
|0:00:34
|7
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore Vita Selle SMP
|0:00:42
|8
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4 72 Colombia
|0:01:01
|9
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredadores Team Chetuma
|0:01:03
|10
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars Code Guanaju
