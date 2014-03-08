Villegas wins Vuelta Mexico time trial stage
Colombian back in leader's jersey
Stage 5: Mexico City (ITT) -
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:03:56
|2
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:03
|3
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:07
|4
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|5
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:12
|6
|Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Coldeportes Claro
|7
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:14
|8
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
|9
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|10
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|13:18:57
|2
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:03
|3
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredores Team Chetuma
|0:00:12
|4
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:26
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:00:30
|6
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:00:39
|7
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP
|0:00:48
|8
|Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia
|0:00:59
|9
|Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars
|0:01:01
|10
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma
|0:01:05
