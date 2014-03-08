Trending

Villegas wins Vuelta Mexico time trial stage

Colombian back in leader's jersey

Brief Results
1Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:03:56
2Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:03
3Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:07
4Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
5Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:12
6Rodrigo Contreras (Col) Coldeportes Claro
7Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:14
8Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy
9Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos
10Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop

General classification after stage 5
1Juan Villegas (Col) 4-72 - Colombia13:18:57
2Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:03
3Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Depredores Team Chetuma0:00:12
4Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Funvic Brasilinvest-Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:26
5Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman0:00:30
6David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:00:39
7Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita - Selle SMP0:00:48
8Diego Ochoa (Col) 4-72 - Colombia0:00:59
9Juan Pablo Wilches (Col) Tennis Stars0:01:01
10Luis Pulido (Mex) Depredores Team Chetuma0:01:05

