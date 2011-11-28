Castiblanco wins opening stage
Colombian assumes general classification lead
Stage 1: Tapachula -
|1
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|2:19:42
|2
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|3
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|4
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|5
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|6
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|9
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|10
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|12
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|13
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|14
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|15
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|16
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|17
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|18
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:02:39
|19
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|20
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|21
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|22
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|23
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|25
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|26
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|27
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|28
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|29
|Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|30
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|31
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|32
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|33
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|0:02:53
|34
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|35
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|36
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|37
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|38
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|39
|Agustin Ledesma (Arg) Acme
|40
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|41
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|42
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|43
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|44
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|45
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|46
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|47
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|48
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|49
|Jose Carlos Valdez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|50
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|51
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|52
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|53
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|54
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|55
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|56
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|57
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|58
|Javier Lindner (Arg) Acme
|59
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|60
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|61
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|62
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|63
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|64
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|65
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|66
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|67
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|68
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:03:03
|69
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|0:03:21
|70
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:04:10
|71
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|72
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:04:32
|73
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:04:47
|74
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|75
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:04:50
|76
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|77
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|78
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|79
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|80
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:04:59
|81
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:06:34
|82
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:06:51
|83
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|84
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:08:00
|85
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|86
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:08:05
|87
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|0:09:15
|88
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:10:06
|DNF
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|DNF
|Juan Manuel Yapur (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|DNF
|Julian Yak (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|1
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|2:19:42
|2
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|3
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|4
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|5
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|6
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|7
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|9
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|10
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|12
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|13
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|14
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|15
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|16
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|17
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|18
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:02:39
|19
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|20
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|21
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|22
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|23
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|25
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|26
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|27
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|28
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|29
|Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|30
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|31
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|32
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|33
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|0:02:53
|34
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|35
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|36
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|37
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|38
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|39
|Agustin Ledesma (Arg) Acme
|40
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|41
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|42
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|43
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|44
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|45
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|46
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|47
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|48
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|49
|Jose Carlos Valdez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|50
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|51
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|52
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|53
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|54
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|55
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|56
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|57
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|58
|Javier Lindner (Arg) Acme
|59
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|60
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|61
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|62
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|63
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|64
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|65
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|66
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|67
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|68
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:03:03
|69
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|0:03:21
|70
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:04:10
|71
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|72
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:04:32
|73
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:04:47
|74
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|75
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:04:50
|76
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|77
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|78
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|79
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|80
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:04:59
|81
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:06:34
|82
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:06:51
|83
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|84
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:08:00
|85
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|86
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:08:05
|87
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|0:09:15
|88
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:10:06
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy