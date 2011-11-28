Trending

Castiblanco wins opening stage

Colombian assumes general classification lead

Full Results
1Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M2:19:42
2Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
3Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
4Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
5Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
6Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
7Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
8Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
9Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
10Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
11Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
12Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
13Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
14Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
15Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
16Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
17Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
18Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:02:39
19Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
20Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
21Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
22Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
23Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
24Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
25Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
26Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
27Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
28Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
29Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
30Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
31Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
32Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
33Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi0:02:53
34Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
35Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
36Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
37Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
38Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
39Agustin Ledesma (Arg) Acme
40Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
41Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
42Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
43Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
44Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
45Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
46Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
47Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
48John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
49Jose Carlos Valdez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
50Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
51Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
52Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
53Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
54Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
55Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
56Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
57Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
58Javier Lindner (Arg) Acme
59Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
60Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
61Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
62Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
63Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
64Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
65Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
66Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
67Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
68Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:03:03
69Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team0:03:21
70Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:04:10
71Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
72Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:04:32
73Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:04:47
74Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
75Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo0:04:50
76Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
77Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
78Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
79Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
80Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:04:59
81Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:06:34
82Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:06:51
83Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
84Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:08:00
85Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
86Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:08:05
87Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team0:09:15
88Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo0:10:06
DNFJonathan Guzman (Chi) R2 Bianchi
DNFJuan Manuel Yapur (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
DNFJulian Yak (Gua) Cafe Quetzal

