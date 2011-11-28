Escobar triumphs in Tonala
Spaniard takes over leader's jersey
Stage 2: Huixtla - Tonala
|1
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|4:20:23
|2
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:00:02
|3
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|4
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:00:07
|5
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:00:51
|6
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:00:53
|7
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|8
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|0:01:00
|9
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|10
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|11
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:01:07
|12
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:01:13
|13
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:01:21
|14
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:01:23
|15
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:01:37
|16
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|17
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:06:19
|18
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:08:07
|19
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:08:14
|20
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|0:08:17
|21
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|22
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|23
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|24
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:08:21
|25
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:08:22
|26
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|27
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|28
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|29
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|30
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|31
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|32
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|33
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|34
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|35
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|36
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|37
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|38
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|39
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|40
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|41
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|42
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|43
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|44
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|45
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|46
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|47
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|48
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|49
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|50
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|51
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|52
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|53
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|54
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|55
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|56
|Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|57
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|58
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|59
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|60
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|61
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|62
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|63
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|64
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|65
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|66
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|67
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|68
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|69
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|70
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|71
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|72
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|73
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|74
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|75
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|76
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:08:34
|77
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:08:38
|78
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:08:41
|79
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|80
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:08:46
|81
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|0:12:11
|82
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|83
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|84
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:23:42
|DNF
|Jose Carlos Valdez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Agustin Ledesma (Arg) Acme
|DNF
|Javier Lindner (Arg) Acme
|DNF
|Aleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|6:40:05
|2
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:00:53
|3
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:01:07
|4
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:01:23
|5
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:01:37
|6
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|7
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:02:46
|8
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:03:30
|9
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|0:03:39
|10
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|11
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:03:46
|12
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:03:52
|13
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:03:53
|14
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:04:16
|15
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:08:12
|16
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:08:22
|17
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|18
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|19
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|20
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|21
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|22
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|23
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|24
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|25
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|26
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|27
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|28
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:09:12
|29
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:10:08
|30
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:11:00
|31
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:11:01
|32
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|33
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|34
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|35
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|36
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|37
|Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|38
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|39
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|0:11:10
|40
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|41
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|42
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|43
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:11:14
|44
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:11:15
|45
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|46
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|47
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|48
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|49
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|50
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|51
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|52
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|53
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|54
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|55
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|56
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|57
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|58
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|59
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|60
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|61
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|62
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|63
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|64
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:11:27
|65
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|0:11:43
|66
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:11:44
|67
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:12:32
|68
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:12:46
|69
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:12:48
|70
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:13:12
|71
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|72
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|73
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|74
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:13:33
|75
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:13:40
|76
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:14:56
|77
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|0:15:04
|78
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:16:22
|79
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|80
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:16:27
|81
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:16:58
|82
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|0:17:37
|83
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|0:19:02
|84
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:26:35
