Trending

Escobar triumphs in Tonala

Spaniard takes over leader's jersey

Full Results
1Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña4:20:23
2Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo0:00:02
3Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:00:04
4Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo0:00:07
5Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:00:51
6Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo0:00:53
7Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
8Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña0:01:00
9Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
10Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
11Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:01:07
12Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:01:13
13Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:01:21
14Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:01:23
15Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:01:37
16Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
17Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:06:19
18Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:08:07
19Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:08:14
20Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña0:08:17
21Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
22John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
23Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
24Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:08:21
25Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:08:22
26Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
27Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
28Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
29Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
30Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
31Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
32Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
33Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
34Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
35Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
36Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
37Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
38Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
39Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
40Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
41Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
42Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
43Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
44Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
45Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
46Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
47Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
48Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
49Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
50Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
51Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
52Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
53Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
54Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
55Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
56Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
57Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
58Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
59Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
60Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
61Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
62Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
63Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
64Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
65Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
66Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
67Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
68Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
69Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
70Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
71Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
72Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
73Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
74Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
75Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
76Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:08:34
77Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:08:38
78Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:08:41
79Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
80Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:08:46
81Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña0:12:11
82Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
83Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
84Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team0:23:42
DNFJose Carlos Valdez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
DNFAgustin Ledesma (Arg) Acme
DNFJavier Lindner (Arg) Acme
DNFAleksandar Milivojevic (Srb) Serbia National Team

General classification after stage 2
1Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña6:40:05
2Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo0:00:53
3Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:01:07
4Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:01:23
5Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:01:37
6Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:02:43
7Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo0:02:46
8Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:03:30
9Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña0:03:39
10Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
11Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:03:46
12Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:03:52
13Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:03:53
14Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:04:16
15Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:08:12
16Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:08:22
17Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
18Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
19Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
20Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
21Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
22Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
23Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
24Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
25Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
26Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
27Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
28Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:09:12
29Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo0:10:08
30Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:11:00
31Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:11:01
32Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
33Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
34Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
35Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
36Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
37Luis Nova (Chi) R2 Bianchi
38Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
39Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña0:11:10
40John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
41Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
42Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
43Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:11:14
44Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:11:15
45Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
46Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
47Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
48Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
49Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
50Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
51Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
52Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
53Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
54Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
55Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
56Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
57Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
58Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
59Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
60Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
61Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
62Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
63Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
64Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:11:27
65Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team0:11:43
66Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:11:44
67Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:12:32
68Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:12:46
69Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:12:48
70Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:13:12
71Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
72Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
73Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
74Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:13:33
75Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:13:40
76Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:14:56
77Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme0:15:04
78Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:16:22
79Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
80Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:16:27
81Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:16:58
82Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team0:17:37
83Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña0:19:02
84Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team0:26:35

Latest on Cyclingnews