Nino prevails in San Cristobal

Casas remains in overall lead

Full Results
1Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M2:30:48
2John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team0:00:11
3Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
4Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:00:13
5Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
6Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:01:21
7Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
8Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
9Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:01:35
10Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
11Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
12Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
13Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
14Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:02:37
15Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
16Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:05:52
17Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
18Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
19Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo0:06:19
20Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:10:08
21Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:10:14
22Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
23Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
24Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
25Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
26Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña0:10:30
27Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
28Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
29Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:12:07
30Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:12:32
31Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
32Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
33Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:15:21
34Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:15:28
35Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team0:16:20
36Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:16:35
37Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
38Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
39Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:20:16
40Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:20:19
41Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team0:24:25
42Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
43Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
44Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:26:02
45Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi0:29:32
46Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
47Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
48Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
49Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
50Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
51Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
52Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
53Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
54Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
55Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
56Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
57Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
58Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:30:46
59Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:31:29
60Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
61Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
62Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:31:34
63Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme0:32:15
64Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
65Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:36:58
66Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
67Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
68Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
69Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
70Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
71Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
72Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
73Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
74Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
75Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
76Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
77Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
78Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
79Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
80Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
81Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
82Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna0:38:03
DNFArturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team

General classification after stage 4
1Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America13:42:31
2Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi0:00:16
3Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:01:31
4Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:01:38
5Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo0:01:53
6Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:05:54
7Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo0:06:53
8Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:07:15
9Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:07:29
10Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:08:57
11Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:09:23
12Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:11:46
13Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
14Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña0:11:55
15Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo0:13:15
16Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:14:03
17John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team0:17:24
18Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo0:17:54
19Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:19:02
20Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:22:02
21Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:22:14
22Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:25:29
23Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team0:26:57
24Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:27:18
25Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira0:27:32
26Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:27:34
27Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña0:27:43
28Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:29:36
29Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M0:29:48
30Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo0:31:29
31Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:33:50
32Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:34:41
33Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America0:36:40
34Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:37:29
35Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:38:50
36Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:39:05
37Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:39:45
38Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:43:57
39Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:44:28
40Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team0:45:44
41Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña0:46:20
42Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado0:46:36
43Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:48:50
44Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña0:54:16
45Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:56:06
46Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela0:58:04
47Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan0:59:51
48Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team1:00:50
49Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado1:01:19
50Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado1:09:15
51Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team1:10:46
52Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team1:11:35
53Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi1:14:01
54Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team1:14:16
55Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
56Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
57Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
58Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M1:14:21
59Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme1:14:28
60Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team1:15:31
61Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team1:16:32
62Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team1:18:39
63Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo1:18:56
64Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan1:19:23
65Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan1:20:20
66Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme1:20:48
67Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team1:21:40
68Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna1:21:42
69Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
70Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
71Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
72Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team1:22:10
73Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna1:22:11
74Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team1:23:39
75Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna1:24:07
76Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna1:25:13
77Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan1:26:50
78Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
79Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna1:27:25
80Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña1:29:29
81Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team1:35:53
82Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team1:46:06

