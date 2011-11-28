Nino prevails in San Cristobal
Casas remains in overall lead
Stage 4: Tuxtla Gutierrez - San Cristobal
|1
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|2:30:48
|2
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|0:00:11
|3
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|4
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:00:13
|5
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:01:21
|7
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|8
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|9
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:01:35
|10
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|11
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|12
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|13
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|14
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:02:37
|15
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|16
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:05:52
|17
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|18
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|19
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:06:19
|20
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:10:08
|21
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:10:14
|22
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|23
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|24
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|25
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|26
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|0:10:30
|27
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|28
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|29
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:12:07
|30
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:12:32
|31
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|32
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|33
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:15:21
|34
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:15:28
|35
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|0:16:20
|36
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:16:35
|37
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|38
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|39
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:20:16
|40
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:20:19
|41
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|0:24:25
|42
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|43
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|44
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:26:02
|45
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|0:29:32
|46
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|47
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|48
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|49
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|50
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|51
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|52
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|53
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|54
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|55
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|56
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|57
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|58
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:30:46
|59
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:31:29
|60
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|61
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|62
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:31:34
|63
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|0:32:15
|64
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|65
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:36:58
|66
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|67
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|68
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|69
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|70
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|71
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|72
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|73
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|74
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|75
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|76
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|77
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|78
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|79
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|80
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|81
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|82
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|0:38:03
|DNF
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|13:42:31
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:00:16
|3
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:01:31
|4
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:01:38
|5
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:01:53
|6
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:05:54
|7
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|0:06:53
|8
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:07:15
|9
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:07:29
|10
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:08:57
|11
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:09:23
|12
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:11:46
|13
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|14
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|0:11:55
|15
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:13:15
|16
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:14:03
|17
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|0:17:24
|18
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:17:54
|19
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:19:02
|20
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:22:02
|21
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|22
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:25:29
|23
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:26:57
|24
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:27:18
|25
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:27:32
|26
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:27:34
|27
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|0:27:43
|28
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:29:36
|29
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:29:48
|30
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:31:29
|31
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:33:50
|32
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|33
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:36:40
|34
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:37:29
|35
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:38:50
|36
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:39:05
|37
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:39:45
|38
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:43:57
|39
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:44:28
|40
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:45:44
|41
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|0:46:20
|42
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:46:36
|43
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:48:50
|44
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|0:54:16
|45
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:56:06
|46
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:58:04
|47
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:59:51
|48
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|1:00:50
|49
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|1:01:19
|50
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|1:09:15
|51
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:10:46
|52
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:11:35
|53
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|1:14:01
|54
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|1:14:16
|55
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|56
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|57
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|58
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|1:14:21
|59
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|1:14:28
|60
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|1:15:31
|61
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:16:32
|62
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:18:39
|63
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|1:18:56
|64
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|1:19:23
|65
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|1:20:20
|66
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|1:20:48
|67
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:21:40
|68
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:21:42
|69
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|70
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|71
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|72
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|1:22:10
|73
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:22:11
|74
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:23:39
|75
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:24:07
|76
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:25:13
|77
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|1:26:50
|78
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|79
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:27:25
|80
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|1:29:29
|81
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:35:53
|82
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:46:06
