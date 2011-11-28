Stankovic takes sprint victory on penultimate day
Casas continues as race leader
Stage 5: San Cristobal - Comitan
|1
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:52:27
|2
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|3
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|4
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|5
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|6
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|7
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|8
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|9
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|10
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|11
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|12
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|13
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|13
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|15
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|16
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|17
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|18
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|19
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|20
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|21
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|22
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|23
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|23
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|25
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|26
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|27
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|28
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|29
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|30
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|31
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|32
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|33
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|34
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|35
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|36
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|37
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|38
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|39
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|40
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|41
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|42
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|43
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|44
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|45
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|46
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|47
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|48
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|49
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|50
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|51
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|52
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|53
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|54
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|55
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|56
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|57
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|58
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|59
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|60
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|61
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:00:15
|62
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:00:17
|63
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:01:38
|64
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:04:39
|65
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:06:52
|66
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:06:55
|67
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:07:03
|68
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:07:37
|69
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:10:39
|70
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|0:10:41
|71
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|72
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|73
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|74
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|75
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|0:16:38
|76
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:16:39
|77
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|78
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:16:41
|79
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|80
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|81
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|82
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1
|Ivan Mauricio Casas (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|15:34:58
|2
|Vicente Muga (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|0:00:16
|3
|Jimmi Briceño (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:01:31
|4
|Yeisson Delgado (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:01:38
|5
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:01:53
|6
|Victor Niño (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:05:54
|7
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Canels Turbo
|0:06:53
|8
|Fredyy Montana (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:07:15
|9
|Mauricio Neisa (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:07:29
|10
|Jose Jimenez (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:08:57
|11
|Jose Flober Peña (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:09:23
|12
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:11:46
|13
|Maky Roman (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|13
|Sergi Escobar (Spa) Cataluña
|0:11:55
|15
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:13:15
|16
|Luis Diaz (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:14:03
|17
|John Kronborg (Den) Danish National Team
|0:17:24
|18
|Victor Garcia (Spa) Canels Turbo
|0:17:54
|19
|Luis Marroquin (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:19:02
|20
|Aiberd Torres (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:22:02
|21
|Epifanio Cortes (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:22:14
|22
|Luis Fernando Camargo (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:25:29
|23
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|0:26:57
|23
|Rolando Gomez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:27:18
|25
|Ronald Gonzalez (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|0:27:32
|26
|Ivan Andres Malpica (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:27:34
|27
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Cataluña
|0:27:43
|28
|Leonardo Juarez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:29:36
|29
|Alvaro Yamid Gomes (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|0:29:48
|30
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canels Turbo
|0:31:29
|31
|Luis Santizo (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:34:07
|32
|Javier Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:34:41
|33
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Boyaca Orgullo de America
|0:36:55
|34
|Edvin Becerra (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:37:29
|35
|Tomas Aurelio Gil Martinez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:38:50
|36
|Jose Contreras (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:39:05
|37
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:39:45
|38
|Artur Garcia (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:43:57
|39
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:44:28
|40
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|0:45:44
|41
|Antonio Miguel (Spa) Cataluña
|0:46:20
|42
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|0:48:14
|43
|Carlos Coyote (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:48:50
|44
|Jordi Simon (Spa) Cataluña
|0:54:16
|45
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:56:06
|46
|Honorio Machado (Ven) FVC Seleccion Venezuela
|0:58:04
|47
|Jose Manuel Arellanes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|0:59:51
|48
|Michel Sandstod (Den) Danish National Team
|1:00:50
|49
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|1:05:58
|50
|Marko Stankovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:10:46
|51
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) R2 Bianchi
|1:14:01
|52
|Guadalupe Almonte (Mex) Arenas Tlax Mex Cycling Team
|1:14:16
|53
|Freddy Vargas (Ven) Loteria Del Tachira
|54
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|55
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme
|1:14:28
|56
|Jorge Flores (Mex) Tequila Afamado
|1:16:07
|57
|Santi Di Nizio (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:21:42
|58
|Adria Valls (Spa) Cataluña
|59
|Fernando Barroso (Arg) Acme
|60
|Stefan Linne Jorgensen (Den) Danish National Team
|61
|Alvaro Duarte (Col) Colombia Indeportes C M
|1:21:58
|62
|Fabio Massoti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:22:11
|63
|Roberto Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:22:14
|64
|Hipolito Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:23:35
|65
|Dragan Spasic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:23:39
|66
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:24:07
|67
|Miguel Hidalgo (Arg) R2 Bianchi
|1:24:57
|68
|Milos Stojanovic (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:25:34
|69
|Kasper Kalhoj (Den) Danish National Team
|1:26:12
|70
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:27:25
|71
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Cataluña
|1:29:29
|72
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canels Turbo
|1:29:37
|73
|Soren Petersen (Den) Danish National Team
|1:32:51
|74
|Anuar Anubis Fuentes (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|1:36:04
|75
|Gilberto Martinez (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|1:37:01
|76
|Mauro Fenocchio (Arg) Acme
|1:37:26
|77
|Luis Angel Cuevas (Mex) Transtur - Yucatan
|1:37:31
|78
|Nikola Kozomara (Srb) Serbia National Team
|1:38:21
|79
|Romeo Gazzeta (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|1:41:54
|80
|Jesus Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:43:29
|81
|Hugo Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|1:52:34
|82
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|2:02:45
